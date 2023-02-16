IDF veterans steal Yom Kippur War tank to use in anti-gov't protest

A tank that was used in the Yom Kippur War in 1973 was stolen from the memorial site at Tel Saki in the Golan Heights on Thursday by former IDF soldiers who had served in the war.

The tank was stolen with the intention of using it in a demonstration against the government's judicial reforms, Israel Police reported on Thursday afternoon.

After receiving a report informing them of the theft, police began to conduct a search in the area and located the tank on a trailer near Kibbutz Gadot in the northern Galilee region.

The tank was taken for a protest

The preliminary investigation suggests the tank was taken without a permit, by Yom Kippur War veterans, to be used as a prop in a protest against the government's planned judicial reforms.

The driver of the vehicle and the organizer of the protest were detained for questioning at the police station in Katsrin.

The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government and a copy of the Declaration of Indepence on it. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

To that end, they put an outsized copy of Israel's declaration of independence on the tank and put their signatures on it as a sign of support for the protest.

Additionally, the word "democracy" was written on the side of the tank.

"Israel Police must act immediately and file charges against those who stole military equipment. The theft of the tank is a direct result of the incitement of Aharon Barak who likened the legal reform to a revolution of tanks," Matan Peleg, chairman of the right-wing organization Im Tirtzu, said in response.

The word 'democracy' painted on the stolen tank. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The radicalization of the opponents of the reform, after they tried to break through the fences of the Knesset this week, is becoming a threat to the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. The leaders of the protest have the responsibility to call for calming the spirits before the protesters turn to physical violence,'' he added.