The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF veterans steal Yom Kippur War tank to use in anti-gov't protest

The tank was taken by soldiers in the 1973 war from a memorial site in the Golan Heights, to be used in a protest against the judicial reforms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:30

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:31
The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A tank that was used in the Yom Kippur War in 1973 was stolen from the memorial site at Tel Saki in the Golan Heights on Thursday by former IDF soldiers who had served in the war.

The tank was stolen with the intention of using it in a demonstration against the government's judicial reforms, Israel Police reported on Thursday afternoon.

After receiving a report informing them of the theft, police began to conduct a search in the area and located the tank on a trailer near Kibbutz Gadot in the northern Galilee region.

The tank was taken for a protest

The preliminary investigation suggests the tank was taken without a permit, by Yom Kippur War veterans, to be used as a prop in a protest against the government's planned judicial reforms.

The driver of the vehicle and the organizer of the protest were detained for questioning at the police station in Katsrin.

The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government and a copy of the Declaration of Indepence on it. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government and a copy of the Declaration of Indepence on it. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

To that end, they put an outsized copy of Israel's declaration of independence on the tank and put their signatures on it as a sign of support for the protest.

Additionally, the word "democracy" was written on the side of the tank.

"Israel Police must act immediately and file charges against those who stole military equipment. The theft of the tank is a direct result of the incitement of Aharon Barak who likened the legal reform to a revolution of tanks," Matan Peleg, chairman of the right-wing organization Im Tirtzu, said in response.

The word 'democracy' painted on the stolen tank. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The word 'democracy' painted on the stolen tank. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The radicalization of the opponents of the reform, after they tried to break through the fences of the Knesset this week, is becoming a threat to the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. The leaders of the protest have the responsibility to call for calming the spirits before the protesters turn to physical violence,'' he added.



Tags Golan Heights protests im tirzu israel protest israel tanks Memorial Theft Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by