 The Abraham Global Peace Initiative presents: The Future of Israel and its Defenders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 22, 2023 13:10
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (photo credit: AGPI)
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative
(photo credit: AGPI)

Sunday, February 26, 2023

10:00 AM EST • 15:00 GMT • 17:00 Israel time

A captivating, colorful and vibrant documentary, “The Future of Israel and its Defenders” presents contemporary perspectives of critical issues affecting Israel today through the lens of experts, military strategists, “start-up-nation” leaders, journalists and current and former political leaders, and provides a behind-the-scenes look at peacemaking from the architects of the Abraham Accords. 

The film features insightful interviews with Noa Tishby, Israel’s Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization, David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, serial entrepreneur and tech influencer Inbal Arieli, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice-Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and many others, including members of Israel’s Arab and Druze communities.

Teaser - Abraham Global Peace Initiative

The Future of Israel and its Defenders features the new emerging face of Israel, one that is proud and feels normalized among its neighbors and the world community. Despite the defamation campaigns and rising global antisemitism, Israelis are feeling stronger than ever, particularly following the signing of The Abraham Accords. 

This inspiring film will uplift your spirit about Israel’s future!



Tags Israel Peace Zionism Abraham Accords
