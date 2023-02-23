Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted defense, personal security and transportation as key subjects of focus within the proposed state budget for 2023-2024. On Thursday a two-day government meeting to go over the details of the budget was convened and will culminate in a vote on the budget on Friday.

Though the exact sum is yet unknown, a multi-year defense budget was agreed upon by the Defense and Finance Ministries, with help from the Prime Minister, on Wednesday night. This is the first multi-year defense budget to pass since 2015.

“First and foremost, we guarantee our continued strengthening and equipping ourselves against Iran and other enemies throughout the coming years,” Netanyahu said, noting that it is “a matter of supreme national importance.”

Netanyahu also referred to the issue of “personal security,” which is addressed within the budget by “adding thousands of police officers to the Israel Police,” as well as the establishment of a national guard and additional police stations.

“We are doing this in accordance with our promise to return the governance to the State of Israel — to the Negev, to the Galilee, to the cities of Israel, to the roads of Israel,” he said.

Ceremony marking transfer of Defense Ministry from Benny Gantz to Yoav Galant, January 1, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Lastly, the Prime Minister referred to the budget enabling a “transportation revolution” by means of a high-speed train system which would allow commuters to travel from Israel’s periphery — “from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat” — to Tel Aviv within an hour.

Education, anyone?

Not addressed by the PM’s initial statements was the budget’s attention — or lack thereof — to the education system, which is a point of contention that resulted in a strike by local authorities and the High School Teachers Union on Thursday.

Issues with the budget were listed in the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel’s justification for the strike, namely a lack of improvement to the terms on preschool assistants’ employment, no provisions for building classrooms despite 100,000 students throughout the country studying in portable classrooms for lack of permanent facilities, no concrete resolution to seemingly perpetual teacher salary negotiations with the Finance Ministry and no advancement of five-year plans to develop Arab, Druze and Circassian local authorities.

“We held meetings and gave warnings. But the Finance Ministry does not care that hundreds of preschools are closing every day for lack of staff; it is not interested in the fact that children are studying in portable classrooms.... We are in the last moments before the budget will pass and we will not give in,” said Federation of Local Authorities in Israel CEO and Mayor of Modi’in Haim Bibas.