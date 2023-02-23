The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
State attorneys hold warning strike over Saada law

Saada argued that the bill's objective was to counter a conflict of interest where police were prevented from investigating.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 19:54
Major-General Katy Perry, head of the Israel Prison Service and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a replacing ceremony of outgoing minister Omer Bar lev and incoming Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, in Jerusalem on January 01, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Major-General Katy Perry, head of the Israel Prison Service and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai at a replacing ceremony of outgoing minister Omer Bar lev and incoming Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, in Jerusalem on January 01, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The State Attorneys' Organization held a warning strike on Thursday in response to the preliminary reading of a bill transferring the Police Investigation Unit from the State Attorney's Office to the Justice Ministry and allowing it to investigate state attorneys.

The organization, which claims to represent 1,100 attorneys in the State Attorney's office and attorneys in the public sector, announced on Wednesday after the so-called Saada Law's reading that the attorneys would come to work only at 10:00 am.

Organization chairman Orit Korin warned that if the government continued to take unilateral moves to change the terms of employment, conditions and status of state attorneys, they would have to take collective labor action using all tools at their disposal, including a full strike.

"The law's preliminary passing today means removing an entire department and all its employees from the prosecutor's office and transferring it to an administrative and non-professional authority," said Korin. "In addition to this, the bill works to create a body that will investigate attorneys in criminal investigations and not by the Israel Police, when this unit will be subordinate to the [justice] minister."

Criticisms of the law

Saada argued before the Knesset plenum on Wednesday that the objective of his bill was to counter a conflict of interest. He argued that the police work closely on cases with the State's Attorney's office, and Saada, who had previously been the unit's deputy commander, said he had witnessed investigations into some officers prevented by the office.

THE JUSTICE Ministry offices in Jerusalem. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) THE JUSTICE Ministry offices in Jerusalem. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Nonetheless, the organization argued that it was "a serious and one-sided attack on attorneys and attorneys' offices and a desire to threaten them while fulfilling their public duties."

Tensions have risen between the organization and the Justice Ministry of late following the proposal of judicial reforms by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in early January.

As part of Levin's proposed restrictions on government legal representation, the prime minister's officer, rather than the Attorney-General's office, would potentially choose who represented the state.

The organization had warned about a labor strike over concern that the reform would bypass current work agreements.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Tags crime law corruption in israel justice ministry democracy
