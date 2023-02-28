IDF, Shin Bet nab terrorists behind series of shooting attacks

The IDF and Shin Bet arrested eight terrorists who conducted a series of shooting attacks in the Benyamin and Ephraim regions of the West Bank in recent months, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

The eight terrorists were arrested throughout the past few weeks and their weapons were seized by security forces.

Who are the terrorists?

Belal Barghouti and Ahmed Akel, Palestinians from Beit Rima, were found to have conducted two shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in Nabi Saleh on December 7 and on January 26. An additional suspect was found to have carried out an attack against an Israeli vehicle in Rawabi on February 3.

Hassan Manazra and Alaa Manazra, residents of Kalandiya, were found to have carried out a shooting attack at the Kalandiya crossing on January 27. Ahmed Abu Arida, a resident of Beitunia, was found to have conducted an attack on the Beitunia crossing on January 27 as well.

Jibril Zubeidi and Muhammad Makhruk, two residents of Jalazone, were found to have been involved in a shooting attack against Beit El on December 18.

Zubeidi, the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison in 2021, was arrested earlier this month amid armed clashes between Palestinians and Israelis in Jenin. Zubeidi is also suspected of taking part in the kidnapping of the body of Druze-Israeli Tiran Ferro in November.

Jibril Zubeidi has been arrested in the past, including in 2020, according to Palestinian reports. He has spent 12 years in Israeli prisons.