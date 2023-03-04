The Israel Police continues to fight violence and crime in Arab towns and villages across Israel, as part of the "Maslul Batuah” (Safe Route) operation, which began in the year 2021.

According to recently released statistics, more than 4,300 suspects have been detained and over 480 operations involving multiple other security agencies were carried out since the start of Operation Safe Route.

More than 480 major criminals will be detained and thus kept off the streets until the end of the legal proceedings against them. Dozens of these criminals belong to one of the three major crime organizations that are active in the Arab sector.

Multiple thwarted murders

Through accurate intelligence warnings and cooperative efforts between various units, 14 planned murders could successfully be thwarted since the beginning of this year. In comparison, last year 80 murder attempts were stopped by police efforts.

ISRAEL POLICE inspect seized weapon parts as part of action against weapons offenses in northern Arab communities. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

This week alone, the police registered 80 cases of illegal weapons being confiscated. These include:

▪️ 45 handguns▪️ 6 assault rifles▪️ 1 shotgun▪️ 11 improvised guns▪️ 1 firework gun▪️ 124 firework launchers▪️ 13 different types of grenades▪️ 1 air soft gun▪️ 1 explosive device

Since the beginning of the year, 305 guns have been seized by the Israel Police.

"The Israel Police continues a determined and uncompromising fight against the main perpetrators of crime on the Arab Street, and also this week the figures of illegal weapon seizures and arrests show that the Israel Police does not let up for a moment from its national mission, which is to deal with the phenomenon of violence and crime at its roots," Chief of Staff in the Intelligence Division of the Israel Police, Captain Shmuel Sharvit stated.

"It must be remembered that every weapon captured is a deterrent to subsequent murders and shootings. Along with the seizures of the illegal weapons, the Israel Police this year has already thwarted a series of murder incidents including planned assassinations of criminals, and thus prevented the taking of civilians' lives," Sharvit concluded.