Israeli NGO presents constitution as alternative to judicial reform

A new proposal for an Israeli constitution was set forward by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) at noon on Thursday at a press conference at the group’s judicial reform protest tent in front of the High Court of Justice building in Jerusalem.

The constitution was presented as part of the principles and conditions formulated in collaboration with senior legal experts in response to the negotiation outline promoted in recent days. Former Justice Minister Daniel Friedmann presented his outline on Wednesday, and President Isaac Herzog announced that he was drafting an outline on Monday.

On Monday, MQG leader Dr. Eliad Shraga told The Jerusalem Post that Herzog’s outline wasn’t a reasonable starting point for negotiation, as it accepted all the coalition’s positions.

'We want to set the agenda'

“We’re going to put a constitution on the table,” said Shraga. “We as a movement want to set the agenda.” The proposed constitution would serve as a basis for negotiations.

In a democratic state we need rigid “rules of the game,” said Shraga, and “Lack of a constitution is our biggest problem,” as Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws could be changed very easily, and if the reform plan was implemented he feared it would become even easier.

The Knesset building, home of Israel's legislature, in Jerusalem, on November 14, 2022 (Illustrative). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We’re going to face a crisis, but on the other hand we need to take advantage of the crisis and this is an opportunity as well,” said Shraga.

Others have seen the crisis as an opportunity to introduce a constitution. Former Deputy Attorney-General Dina Zilber, Prof. Yaniv Roznai, Prof. Barak Medina, other legal experts as well as several anti-reform protests organizations proposed in mid-February the Independence Initiative, which they also hoped would set the agenda and serve as a negotiation basis for reform. The Israel Democracy Institute has also proposed a plan on February 13 that would renew Israel’s constitutional process.