The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chaim Topol is an immortal icon for more than Tevye

Chaim Topol, who died recently, contributed more to the world than the role of Tevye the Dairyman.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 15:33

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 15:41
Chaim Topol (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Chaim Topol
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Chaim Topol was one of Israel's unofficial ambassadors on both stage and screen as well as in his philanthropic activities. In addition to his screen portrayal of Tevye the Dairyman in Fiddler on the Roof, he immortalized himself in stage productions of Fiddler which were performed in places as geographically distant from Israel as Australia.

Topol first visited Australia in the early 1970s, and then at least two more times for long runs of the stage version with which he will forever be identified.

All in all, he played Tevye for  43 years, and more than 4,000 times.

If that isn't achieving thespian immortality, what is?

Just as Sholem Aleichem's Tevye der Milchiker has been translated from Yiddish into many languages and has immortalized a fictional character who represented the typical Russian or Polish village Jew who always had too many children and not enough money, so Chaim Topol, who portrayed him, will be forever identified with Tevye, no matter how many other productions there may be. 

‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (credit: JERUSALEM REPORT ARCHIVES)‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (credit: JERUSALEM REPORT ARCHIVES)

Although he was a great portrait artist, he is far less recognized for his sketches than for his acting and singing, even though he illustrated numerous books, and his portraits of presidents appeared in a philatelic series.   

Topol's legacy

Though also well known for his involvement in the Jordan River Village, a year-round camp for all special needs and fatally ill children in the region, less is known that he was among the founders of the Israel branch of Variety, which cares for children with disabilities.

In the many news items and obituary notices about his death, no mention is made of his warm friendship with industrialist and philanthropist Dov Lautman, who was the founder of Delta Galil, which from its outset employed Jews, Druze and Chrisitians and Moslem Arabs and encouraged them to work together in friendship and harmony.  Lautman was also a big philanthropist, giving mainly to educational projects.

Both men were born in Tel Aviv within a year of each other, and each in his own right was awarded the Israel Prize. 

Lautman, once a very active individual, was afflicted in middle age with ALS, and Topol became one of his major caregivers.

Though confined to a wheelchair, and unable to use any of his limbs, Lautman's brain remained clear and alert, and he continued to involve himself in numerous projects.  Topol could often be seen pushing the wheelchair from one place to the next.

Despite his fame, he was no prima donna.

He remained a kind, down-to-earth person.

On his first visit to Australia, it was my good fortune to interview him.  Because I was familiar with the Yiddish version of Tevye, which contained much of the pathos that used to be part and parcel of the Yiddish stage, I was not particularly enamored with Topol's screen version of the character, which I found to be too commercial – and I told him so.

He wasn't insulted.

He explained that his grandfather came from that background and that when he played Tevye, he was in essence honoring his grandfather.

Maybe that's why he remained so popular. So many of us had grandfathers or great-grandfathers reminiscent of Tevye, and therefore of Topol.



Tags Israel Judaism theater tzedaka death Fiddler On The Roof MenschUp
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by