Fiddler on the Roof star Chaim Topol passes away at 88

Chaim Topol, known worldwide for his role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, passed away at 88 on Wednesday.

Topol was born in Tel Aviv in 1935 where he attended elementary and primary school. During this time, Topol was part of the Religious Scouts and The Working Youth. As a member of the latter, Topol worked in Davar's printing house.

Topol's army service was spent in the Nahal Unit's choir where he met his wife Galia. As part of his service, Topol played the role of the Israeli comedy character Salah Shabati in skits written by Ephraim Kishon. Later, a movie was made based on Topol's character.

After Topol finished his service, he took part in establishing the Green Onion band in 1957. The band stuck around for four years, and in 1960, he was among the establishers of the Haifa Municipal Theater.

Topol gets award-winning Tevye role

After years on the stage in Israel, Topol landed the role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof which was released in 1971. He acted in the movie alongside his daughter Adi who played one of Tevye's three daughters. Topol reprised his role in 2009 in a tour of an onstage production of Fiddler on the Roof in the US.

Chaim Topol wins Israel Prize in 2015. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Topol won two Golden Globe awards for his roles as Salah Shabati and Tevye. He was also nominated for an Oscar for the latter role, but he did not win.

In 2015, Topol was awarded the Israel Prize for his contributions to Israeli culture.

Topol passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family.