Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has opposed a bill that would grant immunity to Israel's soldiers and police officers, she announced on Sunday morning, saying it puts them at risk of international criminal or civil proceedings being brought against them.

Her full statement on the matter was published just hours before a ministerial committee meeting was set to be held on the subject.

In the opinion submitted by the A-G, she wrote that "the bill exposes those working on behalf of the state to the possibility that legal proceedings - criminal and civil - will be brought forward, both in international courts such as the ICC, and in foreign countries.

"In this sense," she continued, "and contrary to its purpose, the proposal may actually harm the members of the security forces by exposing them to criminal or civil proceedings abroad."

In response to the opinion published by Baharav Miara, the coalition has decided to postpone the debate on the matter of IDF immunity until the end of the month.

Back in January of this year, the Military Advocate General voiced a similar opinion to that of the attorney general saying that the law would put IDF soldiers at risk of external investigation, something to which they are currently not subject to.