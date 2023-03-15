The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ashkelon crane collapse: Body of missing man washes up on Ashdod beach

After a crane collapsed in Ashkelon, one person is still missing while another is receiving treatment in the hospital.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 08:57

Updated: MARCH 15, 2023 09:00
The site of the collapsed crane in Ashkelon, where two people are missing after strong winds caused it to collapse into the sea, March 14, 2023. (photo credit: ISRAEL ELECTRIC COMPANY)
The site of the collapsed crane in Ashkelon, where two people are missing after strong winds caused it to collapse into the sea, March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: ISRAEL ELECTRIC COMPANY)

The body of a man of about 60 years of age was found on Beersheba Beach in Ashdod on Wednesday morning, according to Hebrew media.

The body was identified to be Naftali Edri, who was reported missing after a crane collapsed and hit his car while he was fishing on an Ashkelon pier late on Monday night. 

First responders who arrived at the scene were forced to determine his death.

Magen David Adom Paramedic Matan Cohen said: "When we arrived at the beach, near the water line we saw the man's body that had been washed up, without any signs of life, and all we could do was determine his death."

Another person is still missing

One other person is still missing after the crane collapse, which was caused by unusual weather and strong winds according to the Israel Electric Company.

A view of a crane that collapsed in the sea near Ashkelon, March 14, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) A view of a crane that collapsed in the sea near Ashkelon, March 14, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Extensive search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with the help of police diving units, the elite 669 Search and Rescue unit, the Israeli Navy and others.

One injured person was in moderate condition and received treatment at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.



Tags Ashdod Ashkelon ports israel navy israel storm rescue mission
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by