Ashkelon crane collapse: Body of missing man washes up on Ashdod beach

The body of a man of about 60 years of age was found on Beersheba Beach in Ashdod on Wednesday morning, according to Hebrew media.

The body was identified to be Naftali Edri, who was reported missing after a crane collapsed and hit his car while he was fishing on an Ashkelon pier late on Monday night.

First responders who arrived at the scene were forced to determine his death.

Magen David Adom Paramedic Matan Cohen said: "When we arrived at the beach, near the water line we saw the man's body that had been washed up, without any signs of life, and all we could do was determine his death."

Another person is still missing

One other person is still missing after the crane collapse, which was caused by unusual weather and strong winds according to the Israel Electric Company.

A view of a crane that collapsed in the sea near Ashkelon, March 14, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Extensive search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with the help of police diving units, the elite 669 Search and Rescue unit, the Israeli Navy and others.

One injured person was in moderate condition and received treatment at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.