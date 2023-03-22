Israel will be participating in its fourth "Day of Disruption" on Thursday, under a different name: National Day of Silence.

There are expected to be marches as well as widespread disruptions nationwide as thousands of people protest against the judicial reforms.

According to protest organizers, there will be several events under the title "#2024," which will aim to show what Israel will look like next year if the judicial reforms are passed in full.

The following events are expected to take place throughout the day on Thursday:

8 a.m. - Demonstrations of parents and children will take place at various central locations throughout the country. At the same time, there will be "Declaration of Independence Signings" in which protest participants will sign mock versions of the Israeli Declaration of Independence. These will also take place nationwide. Finally, there will be a demonstration outside of the conference center in Airport City where Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter and Economy Minister Nir Barakat are expected to hold a meeting.

10:30 a.m. - Hebrew University students will hold a protest march beginning at the Givat Ram campus.

11 a.m. - Members of Tel Aviv's hi-tech sector will demonstrate outside of Sarona market. At the same time at Tel Aviv's Entin Square, Tel Aviv University students and faculty members will begin their protest march. There will also be a general march on Tel Aviv's Kaplan St.

12 p.m. A "Handmaid's Tale" performance will be put on on Tel Aviv's Kaplan St. Also at this time, Students and staff from the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot as well as Jerusalem's Azrieli College of Engineering will hold their own demonstrations. In addition, a tent will be set up on the border of Ramat Gan and B'nei Brak in which medical professionals will foster conversations about education and the workforce, "in the spirit of Rambam."

7 p.m. Demonstrations will be held in B'nei Brak.

Israelis protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2023 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Military, defensive and academic camps get ready to demonstrate

Protest organizers also expect that military reservists will be demonstrating throughout the day. Israeli citizens can also look forward to convoys of agricultural vehicles in the north and south of the country.

Several high-level members of Israel's defense industry will also be taking part in Thursday's protests. At 8:15 a.m., there will be a protest near the entrance to the David Institute at the main complex of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in Haifa, off of Highway 4. Former Rafael CEO Giora Shelgi, former Elbit Systems CEO Yosef Ackerman, and former commander of the Israeli Air Force's 69th fighter squadron are both expected to be in attendance, according to the protest organization "Iron Dome of Democracy."

Israel's Beit Berl College will not hold classes on Thursday, according to a statement from the college's president, Prof. Yuli Tamir.

"We decided to cancel classes tomorrow," said Prof. Tamir on Wednesday, "every one of us as individuals and Israeli society as a whole must be protected."