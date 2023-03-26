Jewish teens set Women of the Wall prayer books on fire - report

Jerusalem District Police arrested two Jewish teenagers on the suspicion of setting fire to the prayer books of the Women of the Wall (WoW) movement last Thursday, Walla! reported on Sunday.

The prayer books were most probably left at the plaza since earlier that day WoW held their monthly prayer service for Rosh Chodesh, the first day of the month according to the Hebrew calendar.

The two were brought in for questioning, at the end of which they were released under restrictive conditions, as per the report

Repeating incidents of attacks on Women of the Wall

WoW responded that "seven years ago, extremists tore a Women of the Wall prayer book, four years ago more of our prayer books were burned and a year and a half ago 39 of our prayer books were stolen and torn in the Western Wall plaza as we were spat upon, pushed, and cursed at."

WoW added that "three days ago, after a festive Rosh Chodesh prayer, celebrating the month of freedom and liberty, one of our prayer books was burned again.

Members of ''Women of the Wall'' pray with a Torah scroll during a monthly prayer near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 24, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"We are shocked and outraged by the inaction of Western Wall security, which does not even try to stop the violence against us. We call on decision-makers to wake up before it is too late. We strongly encourage the police to investigate and prosecute the inciters and the perpetrators of these ongoing hate crimes," WoW said.