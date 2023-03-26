The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish teens set Women of the Wall prayer books on fire - report

The prayer books were most probably left at the plaza since earlier that day WoW held their monthly prayer service for Rosh Chodesh.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 19:04
Members of the Women of the Wall, Conservative and Reform Movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, March 4, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Members of the Women of the Wall, Conservative and Reform Movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jerusalem District Police arrested two Jewish teenagers on the suspicion of setting fire to the prayer books of the Women of the Wall (WoW) movement last Thursday, Walla! reported on Sunday. 

The prayer books were most probably left at the plaza since earlier that day WoW held their monthly prayer service for Rosh Chodesh, the first day of the month according to the Hebrew calendar.

The two were brought in for questioning, at the end of which they were released under restrictive conditions, as per the report

Repeating incidents of attacks on Women of the Wall

WoW responded that "seven years ago, extremists tore a Women of the Wall prayer book, four years ago more of our prayer books were burned and a year and a half ago 39 of our prayer books were stolen and torn in the Western Wall plaza as we were spat upon, pushed, and cursed at." 

WoW added that "three days ago, after a festive Rosh Chodesh prayer, celebrating the month of freedom and liberty, one of our prayer books was burned again.

Members of ''Women of the Wall'' pray with a Torah scroll during a monthly prayer near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 24, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)Members of ''Women of the Wall'' pray with a Torah scroll during a monthly prayer near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City July 24, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"We are shocked and outraged by the inaction of Western Wall security, which does not even try to stop the violence against us. We call on decision-makers to wake up before it is too late. We strongly encourage the police to investigate and prosecute the inciters and the perpetrators of these ongoing hate crimes," WoW said.



Tags Israel Judaism Western Wall women of the wall crime police religion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by