The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Azerbaijan’s first ambassador to Israel presents credentials to Herzog

Mammadov, along with the ambassadors of Guatemala, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Malawi, had originally been scheduled to present his credentials on March 9.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 19:58
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Following a 15-day delay, Mukhtar Mammadov, the first-ever ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel, on Sunday evening presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog.

Mammadov, along with the ambassadors of Guatemala, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Malawi, had originally been scheduled to present his credentials on March 9, which was a Thursday, and a day of national paralysis, causing the presentation ceremony to be postponed.

Two of the aforementioned ambassadors are non-residents. They, together with the three resident ambassadors are expected to present their credentials in May unless a suitable date is found in April.

Historic move for Azerbaijan-Israel relations

Azerbaijan was singled out due to its historic impact.

Although Israel and Azerbaijan have had diplomatic relations for 30 years, and there has been an Israeli Embassy in Baku for much of that time, prior to January of this year, there had never been an Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel – not even a non-resident ambassador.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

But in November of 2022, a historic decision was made by the Azerbaijani parliament to open an embassy in Tel Aviv.

In January of this year, Mammadov was appointed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on March 26, 2023. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Not only is he his country’s first ambassador to Israel, but also the first ambassador of a Muslim country with a Shi’ite majority and a Shi’ite government.

A veteran diplomat, who has also been deeply involved with education, Mammadov’s immediate past position was that of deputy education minister.

But his real specialty is international relations, in which he holds degrees from Baku State University and Khazar University. He also holds a Master's degree in European Studies from the College of Europe.

In addition to his native language, he also speaks English and French.

It is perhaps a lucky sign that the new date for his presentation of credentials happens to coincide with Ramadan.

In welcoming Mammadov, Herzog called him a pioneer and told him that he was a freak of Azerbaijan’s rich and fascinating history, and planned to visit sometime this year.

The two also discussed Azer literature – with which Herzog appeared to be familiar; trade relations, which are excellent, Azerbaijan’s economy, which the ambassador said was in good shape, especially since 2020; ongoing aggression by Armenia, which is disrupting the peace process; resort areas on the Caspian Sea; the Azerbaijan diaspora, which is scattered in surrounding countries, but mostly in Iran; and the Jewish community of Azerbaijan.

Of the latter, Mammadov said that Jews have been living in Azerbaijan for centuries. “They are citizens and part of our country. They have fought for our country and they are our brothers and sisters.”

The Azerbaijan Embassy is currently in temporary quarters in Tel Aviv, and the ambassador is also looking for a permanent residence. Meanwhile, there is a busy Azerbaijan Trade Office in Tel Aviv.

Mammadov said that it was good that he was coming to a strong foundation of relations with Israel.

His key concerns are improving trade which is already good, and initiating educational and cultural exchanges.

On the diplomatic front, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jayhun Bayramov is expected to visit Israel this week and is scheduled to meet with Herzog on Thursday.



Tags Azerbaijan Foreign embassy ambassador Azerbaijan - Israel relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by