No flights leaving Ben-Gurion Airport in judicial reform strike

There will be no flights leaving Ben-Gurion Airport until further notice as part of widespread strikes announced by the Workers' Union on Monday morning in protest of the judicial reform.

The announcement of grounded flights was made by Israel's Airport Authority Committee Chairman Pinhas Idan.

The strikes are being held in protest of the judicial reform and the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he called on the government to freeze the legislation of the judicial reform.

As for incoming flights, only flights that are already in the sky will be allowed to land.

Nationwide strikes in multiple sectors

The strikes are also being held in universities, hospitals and other sectors.