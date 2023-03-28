Protesters gathered outside the President's Residence Tuesday evening as the negotiating teams of the coalition and opposition gather to discuss the judicial reform.

"There is no talking to a lying son of a liar," the Black Flags movement said in a statement.

"There is no negotiation when the law to change the Judicial Selection Committee is ready for a second and third reading. Certainly, there is no legitimacy to the meeting between the opposition and Avishai Bakshi, a representative of the Kohelet Forum.

"We are not ready to talk with the destroyers of democracy until the dictatorial legislation is completely abolished."

The Black Flags movement is just one of the many different protest organizations that plan to rally outside the President's Residence Tuesday evening.

Judicial reform protests in Israel and political negotiation

The protests follow the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday a halt to the highly controversial judicial reform plan to give time for negotiation. However, the bill was still tabled for the Knesset – something the coalition says was just a formality.

Leader of the National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz speaks during a faction meeting of the National Unity Party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 27, 2023 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Initially, opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity leader Benny Gantz refused to negotiate if the reform was still tabled but ultimately did send negotiation teams. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman did not.

Also at issue was Netanyahu's approval of the establishment of a National Guard under the control of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"The decision of Lapid and Gantz to enter negotiations without demanding the passage of the legislation and making sure no violent militias act against us is shocking and scandalous." Anti-judicial reform protesters

Further protests against the National Guard outside the President's Residence are also set for Wednesday.

This is a developing story.