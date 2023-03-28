The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gallant still Israel's acting defense minister: Who is poised to replace him?

The Jerusalem Post understood that there really still was no clarity between Gallant and Netanyahu regarding where things were going.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 20:37
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yoav Gallant is still Israel's defense minister as of Tuesday night despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having fired him from the role on Sunday when he publicly opposed the government’s push to vote on the judicial overhaul before Passover.

Not only that, but he still has not received an official letter of being fired, so far being told only verbally, with Netanyahu’s office having issued an informal and non-binding public statement.

As of Tuesday night, the Jerusalem Post understood that there really still was no clarity between Gallant and Netanyahu regarding where things were going.

No clarity on Gallant's position, future of Defense Ministry

It was unclear if Netanyahu’s delay in appointing a replacement for Gallant stemmed from difficulties in deciding which of the four or more candidates being talked about to choose as his replacement or whether the prime minister was rethinking the firing itself.

Gallant’s firing galvanized and energized an already large national movement against the judicial overhaul leading to a national strike impacting hospitals, Ben Gurion Airport and wide swaths of the country.

Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Polls have shown that Gallant’s popularity and the popularity of the opposition in general, especially of National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, have gone up substantially.

Netanyahu may want to keep Gallant

Netanyahu may want to keep Gallant within his camp and to try to douse the fire on any growing link between Gallant and opposition figures that could come to haunt him later.

Further, Netanyahu ultimately did what Gallant asked and both senior IDF officials and Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri are said to be campaigning to keep him on as defense minister.

At the same time, more aggressive right-wing members of the coalition both within the Likud and from the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties have been calling loudly for Gallant’s ouster.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich wanted Gallant out even before this latest fight for standing in his way of trying to take over aspects of building and demolitions in the West Bank.  

Who are the top candidates to replace Gallant?

The top candidates to replace Gallant are said to be: Avi Dichter, Nir Barkat, Yisrael Katz and Miri Regev, all relatively senior Likud ministers with serious resumes.

However, only Dichter comes from a firm defense background, having served as head of the Shin Bet.

Netanyahu and Dichter at the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Netanyahu and Dichter at the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Still, the last two decades have seen Amir Peretz and Avigdor Liberman as defense ministers, despite being woefully unqualified from a defense resume perspective.

Gallant attended a security meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday, but it was a regular pre-scheduled meeting including many other security figures, and was not considered an indication of being able to stay on.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Defense Ministry Politics avi dichter Yoav Gallant Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by