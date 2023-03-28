Yoav Gallant is still Israel's defense minister as of Tuesday night despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having fired him from the role on Sunday when he publicly opposed the government’s push to vote on the judicial overhaul before Passover.

Not only that, but he still has not received an official letter of being fired, so far being told only verbally, with Netanyahu’s office having issued an informal and non-binding public statement.

As of Tuesday night, the Jerusalem Post understood that there really still was no clarity between Gallant and Netanyahu regarding where things were going.

No clarity on Gallant's position, future of Defense Ministry

It was unclear if Netanyahu’s delay in appointing a replacement for Gallant stemmed from difficulties in deciding which of the four or more candidates being talked about to choose as his replacement or whether the prime minister was rethinking the firing itself.

Gallant’s firing galvanized and energized an already large national movement against the judicial overhaul leading to a national strike impacting hospitals, Ben Gurion Airport and wide swaths of the country.

Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Polls have shown that Gallant’s popularity and the popularity of the opposition in general, especially of National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, have gone up substantially.

Netanyahu may want to keep Gallant

Netanyahu may want to keep Gallant within his camp and to try to douse the fire on any growing link between Gallant and opposition figures that could come to haunt him later.

Further, Netanyahu ultimately did what Gallant asked and both senior IDF officials and Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri are said to be campaigning to keep him on as defense minister.

At the same time, more aggressive right-wing members of the coalition both within the Likud and from the Religious Zionist and Otzma Yehudit parties have been calling loudly for Gallant’s ouster.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich wanted Gallant out even before this latest fight for standing in his way of trying to take over aspects of building and demolitions in the West Bank.

Who are the top candidates to replace Gallant?

The top candidates to replace Gallant are said to be: Avi Dichter, Nir Barkat, Yisrael Katz and Miri Regev, all relatively senior Likud ministers with serious resumes.

However, only Dichter comes from a firm defense background, having served as head of the Shin Bet.

Netanyahu and Dichter at the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Still, the last two decades have seen Amir Peretz and Avigdor Liberman as defense ministers, despite being woefully unqualified from a defense resume perspective.

Gallant attended a security meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday, but it was a regular pre-scheduled meeting including many other security figures, and was not considered an indication of being able to stay on.