Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari replaces Ran Kochav as IDF spokesperson

IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari replaced Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav as the next IDF spokesperson at a ceremony on Wednesday at IDF Spokesperson Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Hagari was appointed by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on January 5, but only took office on Wednesday.

First IDF spokesperson with a naval background

The new IDF public relations chief is the first IDF spokesperson to emerge from the navy and served as a top aide to former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

He also was a commander at multiple levels of the elite Israeli navy seals unit, Shayetet 13, which meant that his identity was kept secret for most of his career.

In his opening speech, Hagari warned that the IDF must remain outside of political debates as the army of the people.