The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari replaces Ran Kochav as IDF spokesperson

Hagari was appointed by IDF chief-of-staff Herzi Halevi on January 5, but only took office on Wednesday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 19:34

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 19:50
IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari was appointed as the new IDF spokesperson on March 29, 2023. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari was appointed as the new IDF spokesperson on March 29, 2023.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari replaced Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav as the next IDF spokesperson at a ceremony on Wednesday at IDF Spokesperson Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Hagari was appointed by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on January 5, but only took office on Wednesday.

First IDF spokesperson with a naval background 

The new IDF public relations chief is the first IDF spokesperson to emerge from the navy and served as a top aide to former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

He also was a commander at multiple levels of the elite Israeli navy seals unit, Shayetet 13, which meant that his identity was kept secret for most of his career.

In his opening speech, Hagari warned that the IDF must remain outside of political debates as the army of the people.

IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari was appointed as the new IDF spokesperson on March 29, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari was appointed as the new IDF spokesperson on March 29, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


Tags IDF israeli navy Navy spokesperson
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by