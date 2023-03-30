The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Verdict in 2006 Tair Rada murder case retrial to be handed down Thursday

Roman Zadorov's retrial is set to come to an end on Thursday morning, 13 years after he was found guilty in what many believe was an unfair trial.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 07:31

Updated: MARCH 30, 2023 07:34
Roman Zadorov arrives for a court hearing in his re-trial on the murder of Tair Rada, at the District Court in Nazareth, on September 14, 2022. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Roman Zadorov arrives for a court hearing in his re-trial on the murder of Tair Rada, at the District Court in Nazareth, on September 14, 2022.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

The retrial of Roman Zadorov, who was convicted for the 2006 murder of high schooler Tair Rada, is set to come to a close on Thursday morning, and the new verdict will be handed down at around 10 a.m.

In 2006, 13-year-old Tair Rada was found dead in a bathroom stall at the Nofey Golan School in Katzrin, in northern Israel. 

Zadarov, who worked in maintenance at the school, was found guilty of her murder after a long and controversial trial that concluded in 2010, with many believing that he had been framed for the murder, including Rada's mother, Ilana.

Reexamining the evidence

In July 2021, the High Court of Justice ruled in favor of conducting a retrial, saying that while it was possible the outcome would remain the same, it would be in the public interest to conduct a new trial. In August 2021, after 15 years in prison, Zadorov was released to house arrest ahead of the retrial.

Ilana Rada, mother of late Tair Rada seen at her home in Katzrin, northern Israel, August 26, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Ilana Rada, mother of late Tair Rada seen at her home in Katzrin, northern Israel, August 26, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The retrial focused on four specific aspects of the murder - foreign footprints at the scene of the crime, bloodstains on top of the toilet in the bathroom stall, other unusual bloodstains and hair found at the scene.

In July 2022, the results of a new mitochondrial DNA test that had been conducted on hair found at the scene of the crime showed an inconclusive match to the DNA of Adir Habani, the former partner of another possible suspect in the murder case - Olga Kravchenko.

To date, no hairs with a mitochondrial profile that matches either Zadorov or Kravchenko have been received.

This is a developing story.



