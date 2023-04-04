Herzog heads to Poland for 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and their wives, will travel to Poland to attend the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, standing together with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

During the visit, which will take place April 19, Herzog will also meet separately with Duda at the Presidential Palace to discuss bilateral relations and the fight against antisemitism. Duda’s wife was born to a Jewish father.

Following the commemoration ceremony, the three presidents will make a joint statement to the media.

What else will Herzog do in Poland?

Herzog will later participate in a ceremony at the Nozyk Synagogue in Warsaw and will meet with the Jewish community of Warsaw.

In the evening, the Herzogs will attend a special Warsaw Ghetto Uprising concert at Poland’s National Concert Hall.

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Although this will be his first visit to Poland as president, Herzog has been there before for a synagogue dedication ceremony in Zamosc, where part of his family had once lived.