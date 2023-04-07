The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel hunting down Jordan Valley terrorist, Netanyahu and Gallant say

Israel's military is carrying out many operations against those seeking to hurt Israelis, including some that cannot be discussed, Netanyahu said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 19:00
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen on April 7, 2023 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen on April 7, 2023
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

It is only a matter of time before Israels finds the terrorists responsible for the deadly terror attack in the Jordan Valley, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a situational assessment at the Hamra Junction on Friday afternoon.

Israel's military is carrying out many operations against those seeking to hurt Israelis, including some that cannot be discussed, Netanyahu said, stressing that only "together" Israel can emerge victorious.

Israel's security establishment is prepared to respond to every threat, Gallant noted, saying that anyone seeking to harm Israelis will find themselves either "in prison or in the cemetery."

The Hamas terrorist movement called the attack a "natural response to the occupation's ongoing crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and its barbaric aggression against Lebanon and the steadfast Gaza."

"We warn the occupation of the consequences of continuing its crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque," said the movement. "Our people are united and will continue to defend themselves and al-Aqsa, which will remain purely Islamic, with no place for occupation or sovereignty."

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Politicians, envoys condemn terror attack

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides responded to the attack on Friday afternoon, tweeting "Horrified to see the deadly terror attack in the West Bank today, where a mother was critically injured, and her two daughters were killed. Praying for peace as we continue to observe the holidays."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip on innocent civilians," former Bosnia & Herzegovina president and Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik wrote on Twitter. "Terrorism should never be [a] response, especially in those times of spiritual awareness of Christians, Muslims and Jews."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also commented on the attack, tweeting before Shabbat: "Two sisters, pure souls, caught in a heinous and shocking murder. 

"Along with the people of Israel, I pray for the mother's healing."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Terrorism Palestinian terrorism Yoav Gallant
