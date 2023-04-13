The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Police thwarted stabbing attack in Jerusalem during Passover

The suspect was violating restrictions placed on him after he put up the flag of a terrorist organization on the Temple Mount.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 11:53

Updated: APRIL 13, 2023 12:00
Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli security forces work at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israel Police thwarted a stabbing attack planned by a resident of east Jerusalem during Passover, police announced on Thursday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from the A-Tur neighborhood, was arrested in the Old City of Jerusalem while he was wearing a mask, and it was revealed that he was violating restrictions placed on him after he put up the flag of a terrorist organization on the Temple Mount.

After his arrest, he was transferred for further questioning and it was discovered that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, using a knife he planned to take from his workplace.

Suspect's arrest extended until April 17

The suspect was brought to a court on Wednesday night and his detention was extended until April 17.

Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"The foiling of this attack was made possible thanks to the vigilance and readiness of the police officers who prevented damage to human life," said Israel Police. "The Jerusalem District of Israel Police will continue to fight terrorism and terrorists with determination and with all forces and means, and thwart terrorist threats and terrorist intentions of any kind - for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."



