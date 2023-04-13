Police thwarted stabbing attack in Jerusalem during Passover

Israel Police thwarted a stabbing attack planned by a resident of east Jerusalem during Passover, police announced on Thursday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from the A-Tur neighborhood, was arrested in the Old City of Jerusalem while he was wearing a mask, and it was revealed that he was violating restrictions placed on him after he put up the flag of a terrorist organization on the Temple Mount.

After his arrest, he was transferred for further questioning and it was discovered that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, using a knife he planned to take from his workplace.

Suspect's arrest extended until April 17

The suspect was brought to a court on Wednesday night and his detention was extended until April 17.

Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"The foiling of this attack was made possible thanks to the vigilance and readiness of the police officers who prevented damage to human life," said Israel Police. "The Jerusalem District of Israel Police will continue to fight terrorism and terrorists with determination and with all forces and means, and thwart terrorist threats and terrorist intentions of any kind - for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."