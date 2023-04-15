Judicial reform protests are expected on Saturday night despite the government's announcement that legislation won't begin again until after May.

The protest will take place in two main locations: Tel Aviv and Haifa. A counter-protest in favor of the reform will take place in Netanya.

In preparation for the protests, Israel Police will be closing roads in Tel Aviv and Haifa from as early as 4:30 p.m. in the former and 5 p.m. in the latter.

Protests continue despite legislation freeze

The protests have continued the last few weeks despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing a freeze of the legislation and the beginning of negotiations at President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem.

Police officers set up road closures in Tel Aviv ahead of the 13th consecutive week of judicial reform protests, April 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The government also said earlier this week that the reform's legislation will not continue until after May as the government focuses on passing the budget that has to be passed to prevent dissolving the government.