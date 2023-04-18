The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog heads to Warsaw to mark 80th anniversary of Warsaw ghetto uprising

This year the event has been significantly expanded, to include the Presidents of Israel, Poland and Germany, who will all deliver speeches.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 20:46

Updated: APRIL 18, 2023 21:01
The Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, as photographed by the author last week. (photo credit: Tomasz Cebulski/Sky Heritage Pictures)
The Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, as photographed by the author last week.
(photo credit: Tomasz Cebulski/Sky Heritage Pictures)

President Isaac Herzog heads to Poland on Wednesday for ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The main event will take place in the square by the 1948 Rapoport memorial to the heroes of the revolt, built on the site of the former ghetto from where Polish Jews were transported to the gas chambers.

The annual ceremony dates back 75 years and commemorates the Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis that began on April 19 and lasted almost a full month until the ghetto was burned to the ground on May 16. The Nazis dramatically symbolized their victory by blowing up Warsaw’s Great Synagogue.

Three presidents will take part

This year, the event has been significantly expanded to include the presidents of Israel, Poland and Germany.

Herzog, along with his German and Polish counterparts, Frank–Walter Steinmeier and Andrzej Duda, respectively, will deliver speeches. Herzog will also hold bilateral meetings with Steinmeier and Duda.

Jews held at gunpoint by Nazis during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Jews held at gunpoint by Nazis during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The three leaders will then participate in a second ceremony at the Nozyk Synagogue, which was completed in 1902 and is the only synagogue in Warsaw to have survived World War II.

They will unveil a plaque to honor the president’s grandfather Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, who was chief rabbi of Ireland, Mandatory Palestine and then the first chief rabbi of the State of Israel. He visited the Nozyk Synagogue in 1946, just one year after the war’s end.

A second ceremony will also be held at the synagogue.

The trip is Herzog’s first visit to Poland since he became president in 2021. It follows a visit by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen last month. During that visit, Cohen ended a dispute about Israeli high school trips to concentration camps, which had been so severe that Israel recalled its ambassador and told the Polish envoy, who had been out of the country, not to return. Israel has since sent an ambassador back to Warsaw. Poland has promised to once against post an envoy in Israel but has yet to do so.

Relations have also been tense in past years over a Polish law criminalizing talk of Polish complicity in the Holocaust, and another law that placed a statute of limitations on property-restitution claims.



Tags poland isaac herzog warsaw ghetto Warsaw Holocaust Remembrance Day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by