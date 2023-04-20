The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel at 75, through the eyes of a camera

An exhibition celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary that will be inaugurated at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on April 28 as part of the conference “Celebrate the Faces of Israel".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 17:48

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 17:50
FREED HOSTAGES returning from Entebbe are reunited with their families at Ben-Gurion Airport, 1976. (photo credit: © Micha Bar-Am / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)
FREED HOSTAGES returning from Entebbe are reunited with their families at Ben-Gurion Airport, 1976.
(photo credit: © Micha Bar-Am / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

When legendary war photographer Robert Capa arrived in Israel in May 1948, the horrors witnessed in Europe over the previous two decades were still before his eyes. Therefore, his feelings of hope and excitement about the establishment of the Jewish state were clearly conveyed through his work. 

Some of those epic pictures are one of the highlights of the exhibition celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary that will be inaugurated at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on April 28. The inauguration will be part of the conference “Celebrate the Faces of Israel,” organized by The Jerusalem Post in cooperation with the museum.

“Robert Capa was a Jewish photographer from Hungary. His family was murdered in the Holocaust,” said Anna-Patricia Kahn, the curator of the exhibition. “When he came to Israel to photograph this new country, blooming out of the ashes of history, he was enthusiastic. And you can feel it by looking at the images.”The exhibition is the first to be presented in the Museum of Tolerance, which will inaugurate its permanent exhibition in 2024.

ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN baptism ceremony, Tel Aviv, 2016. (Credit: © Nanna Heitmann / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN baptism ceremony, Tel Aviv, 2016. (Credit: © Nanna Heitmann / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

“There are several reasons behind the decision of choosing photography as the first form of art exhibited in the museum,” said Yves Kugelmann, a member of the Board of Trustees at the Anne Frank Fonds and producer of the exhibition.

“In Jewish culture, there is no great tradition of painting; but in the 20th century, when photography becomes a prominent form of art, there is an explosion of Jewish photographers, starting with Capa and David Seymour. Together, they founded the legendary Magnum Agency and became icons,” he added. “There is something very Jewish in the importance of witnessing history.” 

DAVID BEN-GURION reads the proclamation establishing Israel as an independent nation, Tel Aviv, May 14, 1948. (Credit: © Robert Capa / ICP / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)DAVID BEN-GURION reads the proclamation establishing Israel as an independent nation, Tel Aviv, May 14, 1948. (Credit: © Robert Capa / ICP / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

The exhibition includes more than 120 images by 12 artists from Israel and abroad.

“For a long time, Israel was the country with the highest number of foreign journalists in the world,” Kahn said. “It is fascinating to see how both local and international photographers have portrayed the country throughout the decades.”

The power of pictures is to be able to encapsulate a full story within a single image, the curator explained. “When you look at a good picture, you will learn a lot about what it was and what it will be,” she said. According to Kahn, that is why the images by Capa are important. “I think that when you look at them, you understand something about the history and soul of Israel that it is still relevant today, some 75 years later,” she said.

JEWS IMMIGRATING from the former Soviet Union, 1990. (Credit:© Patrick Zachmann / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)JEWS IMMIGRATING from the former Soviet Union, 1990. (Credit:© Patrick Zachmann / Magnum Photos, Courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

Kugelmann stressed that photography is a powerful medium, but it can also be manipulative. The photographers who are exhibited, however, were truly able to capture meaningful stories in one individual image, offering a point of view and often giving a voice to people who were not able to speak for themselves.

“Photography is fascinating, but it can be dangerous because a photographer can choose to be manipulative,” he said. “The artists we selected are the best in the world. In their work, they balanced, documented, witnessed, and also had a point of view. They did not take pictures for artistic purposes. But in the end, the quality of their work was such that their images are part of the way we look at history.”

The display will also present photos by Sigalit Landau, who is known for her artwork depicting objects encrusted in Dead Sea salt.

“More than a photographer, Landau is an artist, but we chose to include her images because she very much embodies the 21st-century idea of telling stories through a combination of techniques, images, videos and installations,” Kugelmann said. “The world of photography has changed in the past decades, and we wanted to bridge the gap between the old days of taking black-and-white pictures and contemporary work.”

The exhibition will also feature images by Inge Morath, one of the first female photographers to work for Magnum.While recently preparing a retrospective on Morath, Kahn found out that the photographer had visited Israel with her family in the 1950s. 

“I spent several nights going through her archive, and I found images that had never been published before,” she said. 

The first child born in the settlement of Alma, in the Upper Galilee. Miriam Trito is held up by her father, Eliezer 1951 (Credit: David Seymour / Magnum Photos, courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)The first child born in the settlement of Alma, in the Upper Galilee. Miriam Trito is held up by her father, Eliezer 1951 (Credit: David Seymour / Magnum Photos, courtesy °CLAIRbyKahn)

Images by young contemporary Israeli artists, such as Benyamin Reich, will also be on display. Reich, who was raised in an ultra-Orthodox family in Bnei Brak, went on to study at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. His photograph Abba (Dad) depicts his father wearing typical ultra-Orthodox garments, lying on a very basic bed in a wide and dilapidated hall. By conveying tenderness, hope and melancholy, it is an image that embodies all the challenges and beauty of contemporary Israel.

Kugelmann emphasized that an essential feature of the exhibition’s pictures is that they put humans at the center of the image, which is also very much in line with the mission of the Museum of Tolerance – an institution that aims to promote dialogue and coexistence in a region in which this does not always come easy.

“These pictures were taken by both Jewish and non-Jewish artists, and they represent all types of people in Israel – Arab, Druze, religious, secular,” he said. “In a world that is more and more digitized, we want to offer our visitors the space of an analogical exhibition to really look at the images and understand the different faces of Israel.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Museum of Tolerance.



Tags Jerusalem photography jewish Exhibition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by