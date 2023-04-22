The Chairman of the Local Government's Center, the Mayor of Jerusalem, the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, and over 115 heads of councils from all sectors in the country have called on the public to preserve the sanctity of Remembrance Day.

They have called on the general public to behave with respect, cohesion and unity on this sacred day. They also called for the public to stand with the bereaved families in memory of the fallen.

Unity and respect for the bereaved

Chaim Bivas, Chairman of the Local Government's Center, said "On Remembrance Day, in the cemeteries and ceremonies throughout the country, we will sanctify the fallen whose deaths granted us our lives in the Land of Israel. We will rally around the bereaved families and give them all the respect they deserve."

The Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, said "Remembrance Day for the fallen of Israel and the victims of terror is a holy day which unites all of us. Together with all the heads of councils in the country and the heads of forums, I call on all the citizens of Israel to stop on this day. To stop the partisan discourse and unite behind the bereaved families who have lost their dearest family members all for the sake of our lives. Because in their deaths they have granted us life."

ONE FAMILY holds a ceremony on Remembrance Day, last year in Jerusalem. (credit: ONEFAMILY)

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, "Remembrance Day for the fallen of Israel and victims of terrorism is a holy day. We will all stand united and embrace the bereaved families."