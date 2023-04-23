The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu says, despite far-right allies, regional peace deals still feasible

Netanyahu stated that he is against a "blanket ability of the parliament to overcome Supreme Court decisions."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 22:14
FINANCE MINISTER and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich arrives for a cabinet meeting, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu follows him, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, last month. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)
FINANCE MINISTER and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich arrives for a cabinet meeting, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu follows him, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, last month.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Arab countries are still interested in becoming closer with Israel, despite a string of controversial statements by members of the government, in an interview with CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday.

"The prime minister of Israel sees a lot of things below the surface...I'm telling you now, with this coalition, [I see things] under the surface that we are going to have, because of this interest that Arab countries have [in partnering] with Israel, I think you're going to be surprised, maybe sooner than you think," said Netanyahu.

The prime minister added that he believes that a lot of his allies in the government have changed over time and stressed that "the important thing to understand is that they joined me, I didn't join them. We are by far the largest party in the Knesset and certainly in the coalition. The mainstream policies are decided by me."

Netanyahu says he doesn't want Knesset to be able to overcome all Supreme Court decisions

Netanyahu additionally addressed continuing protests against the judicial reform proposed by his government, claiming that he has stated that he is against a "blanket ability of the parliament to overcome Supreme Court decisions, just as we don't accept that the Supreme Court can abrogate any decision by the parliament or the government."

Israelis demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv for the 16th week in a row on April 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis demonstrate against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv for the 16th week in a row on April 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In response to questions about comments US President Joe Biden made against the reform, the prime minister stated that he does not think anything will get in the way of the relationship between him and Biden and stressed that this is "an internal matter that we need to resolve."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu United States Abraham Accords Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by