President Herzog calls on gov't to stop judicial reform legislation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to make a statement on Monday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 07:04

Updated: MARCH 27, 2023 07:11
PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog delivering a speech on the judicial overhaul last month. He presented his compromise plan, the People's Directive, last week. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
PRESIDENT ISAAC Herzog delivering a speech on the judicial overhaul last month. He presented his compromise plan, the People’s Directive, last week.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog called on the coalition to stop legislation of the judicial reform on Monday morning after a night of major protests.

"Tonight we saw some very difficult scenes," said "I'm turning to the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition: The emotions are difficult and painful. Deep anxiety is engulfing the people. The security, the economy, the society - everything is threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are turned to you.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I am calling on you to stop legislation immediately. I turn to all the party leaders in the Knesset, coalition and opposition as one, put the citizens of the nation above all else and behave responsibly and bravely without further delay."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to speak later on Monday morning.

Thousands protested throughout the night

Major protests continued in Tel Aviv throughout Sunday night after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for calling for the coalition to freeze the legislation.



