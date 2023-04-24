The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Remembrance, Independence Days: What events should you look out for?

Israel's Remembrance Day will begin on Monday night and end on Tuesday night with a transition into Independence Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 11:59
Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel will mark Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism and Independence Day respectively.

Remembrance Day will be marked with ceremonies and sirens, and Independence Day will be marked with events beginning on Tuesday night and continuing throughout Wednesday.

Here follows a list of everything you need to know about events in Israel to mark the two days:

Remembrance Day:

Remembrance Day will begin on Monday night with a one-minute memorial siren at 8 p.m. and end at sundown on Tuesday night with a transition into Independence Day.

Immediately after the siren, an opening ceremony will begin at the Western Wall attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in which the national memorial candle will be lit.

IDF soldiers prepare for Remembrance Day at the graves of fallen soldiers at the Har Herzl military cemetery, April 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)IDF soldiers prepare for Remembrance Day at the graves of fallen soldiers at the Har Herzl military cemetery, April 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A memorial ceremony in English will be live-streamed at Jpost.com.

On Tuesday morning, Israel's biggest memorial ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery will begin at 8:30 with the reading of the names of the fallen.

A second siren will sound at 11 a.m. and continue for two minutes after which the main ceremony will commence beginning with a memorial flyover over Mount Herzl.

At 1 p.m., there will be a memorial ceremony for victims of terror attacks.

Independence Day: 

Remembrance Day will transition into Independence Day on Tuesday at sundown with the Torch-Lighting Ceremony at Mount Herzl. Following the torch-lighting, Israel's security forces will perform the flags dance where they will create a variety of formations with the flags.

Cities across the country will also put on fireworks displays, while some have opted out for the sake of those suffering from PTSD. Other cities have chosen to put on silent fireworks instead.

Wednesday's events will start with the annual ceremony at the President's Residence where 120 IDF soldiers receive the mark of excellence which will begin at 8:30 a.m.

A small flyover at the President's Residence will honor the soldiers at 8:45 a.m., and the larger cross-country flyover will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue for five hours.

When will the flyover pass over you?

  • Jerusalem - 9:55 a.m., 2:27 p.m.
  • Tel Aviv - 9:20 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:12 a.m., 12:40 p.m.
  • Haifa - 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:51 a.m.
  • Ramat David Base - 9:14 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m.
  • Tel Noff Base - 11:50 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:36 p.m., 12:50 p.m.
  • Hazerim Base - 11:50 a.m., 12:20 p.m.  
  • Tiberias - 9:29 a.m.
  • Ashdod - 14:49 p.m.  

At 11 a.m., the annual Bible Competition will begin in which Jewish youth from all around the world compete on their knowledge of the Bible.

Later in the evening, at 6:30 p.m., the Israel Prizes will be awarded to outstanding Israelis in their fields at the Congress Center in Jerusalem.



Tags Israel remembrance day independence day Memorial
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by