Remembrance, Independence Days: What events should you look out for?

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Israel will mark Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism and Independence Day respectively.

Remembrance Day will be marked with ceremonies and sirens, and Independence Day will be marked with events beginning on Tuesday night and continuing throughout Wednesday.

Here follows a list of everything you need to know about events in Israel to mark the two days:

Remembrance Day:

Remembrance Day will begin on Monday night with a one-minute memorial siren at 8 p.m. and end at sundown on Tuesday night with a transition into Independence Day.

Immediately after the siren, an opening ceremony will begin at the Western Wall attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in which the national memorial candle will be lit.

IDF soldiers prepare for Remembrance Day at the graves of fallen soldiers at the Har Herzl military cemetery, April 23, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A memorial ceremony in English will be live-streamed at Jpost.com.

On Tuesday morning, Israel's biggest memorial ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery will begin at 8:30 with the reading of the names of the fallen.

A second siren will sound at 11 a.m. and continue for two minutes after which the main ceremony will commence beginning with a memorial flyover over Mount Herzl.

At 1 p.m., there will be a memorial ceremony for victims of terror attacks.

Independence Day:

Remembrance Day will transition into Independence Day on Tuesday at sundown with the Torch-Lighting Ceremony at Mount Herzl. Following the torch-lighting, Israel's security forces will perform the flags dance where they will create a variety of formations with the flags.

Cities across the country will also put on fireworks displays, while some have opted out for the sake of those suffering from PTSD. Other cities have chosen to put on silent fireworks instead.

Wednesday's events will start with the annual ceremony at the President's Residence where 120 IDF soldiers receive the mark of excellence which will begin at 8:30 a.m.

A small flyover at the President's Residence will honor the soldiers at 8:45 a.m., and the larger cross-country flyover will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue for five hours.

When will the flyover pass over you?

Jerusalem - 9:55 a.m., 2:27 p.m.

Tel Aviv - 9:20 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:12 a.m., 12:40 p.m.

Haifa - 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:51 a.m.

Ramat David Base - 9:14 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m.

Tel Noff Base - 11:50 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:36 p.m., 12:50 p.m.

Hazerim Base - 11:50 a.m., 12:20 p.m.

Tiberias - 9:29 a.m.

Ashdod - 14:49 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the annual Bible Competition will begin in which Jewish youth from all around the world compete on their knowledge of the Bible.

Later in the evening, at 6:30 p.m., the Israel Prizes will be awarded to outstanding Israelis in their fields at the Congress Center in Jerusalem.