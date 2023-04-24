Herzogs greet outstanding soldiers ahead of Independence Day

In keeping with a long-held tradition ahead of Independence Day, President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, went out to the rear garden of the President’s Residence on Monday to meet the 120 outstanding soldiers who were rehearsing for their big day.

Nation at a crossroads

Due to the fact that this is a landmark anniversary year for Israel’s independence, this year’s celebration and its accompanying honors at the President’s Residence will be particularly meaningful , especially as the soldiers and their families represent the full diversity of Israeli society in terms of ethnic and national backgrounds and religious affiliations, beliefs and practice.

This is particularly significant at this time given the issues that threaten to tear the nation as under. Herzog told the soldiers that he and his wife wanted to tell them how much they love and respect them, and how much they value the fact that the soldiers have begun to fulfill their dreams of a promising future.

“You are the generation of Israel’s future and you carry that responsibility on your shoulders,” Herzog told them. He urged them to take care of themselves, to continue to serve the state, and to do good, as he wished them all success in their endeavors.

President Isaac Herzog meeting the 120 outstanding IDF soldiers, May 3, 2022. (credit: URI BUZAGLO/GPO)