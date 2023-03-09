The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli Judicial reforms are 'wrong' and 'predatory' - Herzog

President Isaac Herzog calls out judicial reforms proposed by coalition, says they 'undermine' the state's 'democratic foundations'

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 20:15

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 20:27
OPPOSITION LEADER Yair Lapid has proposed that President Isaac Herzog set up a commission to examine the matter of judicial reform. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
OPPOSITION LEADER Yair Lapid has proposed that President Isaac Herzog set up a commission to examine the matter of judicial reform.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Judicial reform negotiations between the coalition and opposition mediated by President Isaac Herzog are progressing, he announced on Thursday.

Previous efforts to start negotiations have been frustrated by the sticking point of preconditions. Opposition leaders have refused to meet without the freezing of all judicial reform legislation. The coalition had repeatedly said that it is ready to talk, but without the cessation of the legislative process.

But Herzog said that the gaps are narrowing, and many points, though not all, are agreed upon by both the coalition and opposition

Herzog had announced on Monday the drafting of an outline for negotiations at an emergency meeting convened by the president of almost 100 local government authorities.

As tensions have escalated between coalition and opposition, and police and protesters, a series of calls for negotiation and outline were presented this week.

NGOs try to help achieve compromise

On Thursday, The Movement for Quality Government presented a proposed constitution to serve as basis for negotiation. Former Justice Minister Daniel Friedmann presented his own outline on Tuesday night.

President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The Jewish People Policy Institute announced on Thursday a new campaign to get the reform and anti-reform sides to talk. On Sunday, a group of MKs had announced a joint letter to promote dialogue, as did four major labor associations in a separate document.

Herzog had previously presented a five-point negotiation plan in mid-February.



Tags Israel isaac herzog coalition Opposition Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by