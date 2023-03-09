Judicial reform negotiations between the coalition and opposition mediated by President Isaac Herzog are progressing, he announced on Thursday.

Previous efforts to start negotiations have been frustrated by the sticking point of preconditions. Opposition leaders have refused to meet without the freezing of all judicial reform legislation. The coalition had repeatedly said that it is ready to talk, but without the cessation of the legislative process.

But Herzog said that the gaps are narrowing, and many points, though not all, are agreed upon by both the coalition and opposition

Herzog had announced on Monday the drafting of an outline for negotiations at an emergency meeting convened by the president of almost 100 local government authorities.

As tensions have escalated between coalition and opposition, and police and protesters, a series of calls for negotiation and outline were presented this week.

NGOs try to help achieve compromise

On Thursday, The Movement for Quality Government presented a proposed constitution to serve as basis for negotiation. Former Justice Minister Daniel Friedmann presented his own outline on Tuesday night.

The Jewish People Policy Institute announced on Thursday a new campaign to get the reform and anti-reform sides to talk. On Sunday, a group of MKs had announced a joint letter to promote dialogue, as did four major labor associations in a separate document.

Herzog had previously presented a five-point negotiation plan in mid-February.