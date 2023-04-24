The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

State to court: Khan al-Ahmar to be razed, judges shouldn’t set timetable

There is “no reason for the honorable court's intervention in this complex and sensitive decision,” which should be determined by the upper political echelon, the prosecutor’s office said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 20:58
A Palestinian man gestures as Israeli policemen stand guard in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the West Bank October 16, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian man gestures as Israeli policemen stand guard in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the West Bank October 16, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is determined to evacuate the illegal West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar but justices shouldn’t set the timetable for when that happens, the state prosecutor's office told the High Court of Justice on Monday.

The state reiterates “the principled position of the upper political echelon is that rule of law requires the execution of the demolition orders against the Khan Al Ahmar compound,” the prosecutor's office stated in its submission to the justices in advance of a May 1 hearing on the matter.
“The upper political echelon’s position … is that the timing and manner” by which the herding village would be razed, is impacted by a set of broad and diver “political and security considerations,” the prosecutor’s office stated.The decision on when to act would also be based on confidential information that can not be made public, it explained.
It, therefore, asked the court to dismiss the case and to allow the government rather than the justices to set the timetable for such an evacuation.

There is “no reason for the honorable court's intervention in this complex and sensitive decision,” which should be determined by the upper political echelon, the prosecutor’s office said.
It noted that talks had been held in the past two years with the Abu Dahuk clan of Jahalin Bedouin that live in the village’s tents and huts, to relocate the hamlet to grazing land just a short distance away from the existing compound.The prosecutor's office clarified on Monday, that the plan had been dropped.

What's in store for Khan al-Ahmar?

The fate of Khan al-Ahmar has important symbolism to both the Israeli Right and Left, with the former believing that retaining the village in its current location endangers Israel’s ability to fold Area C of the West Bank into the country’s final borders. The Left and the Palestinian Authority believe that its presence on the edge of the E1 corridor near Jerusalem will help ensure that Area C will become part of the final borders of a Palestinian state.

The Abu Dahuk clan has explained it arrived in the area of Khan al-Ahmar in the early 1950s after Israel expelled it from the Negev.
Khan Al-Ahmar spokesperson Eid Abu Khamis said on Monday that he would comment on the state’s position only after he read the court’s submission.
The right-wing non-governmental group Regavim, which launched a legal battle against Khan al-Ahmar in 2009, filled the latest petition in 2019, asking the court to force the state to make good on its 2018 pledge to raze the village’s tents and huts perched on the edge of Route 1, just below the Kfar Adumim settlement. The Civil Administration has dismissed attempts to authorize Khan al-Ahmar’s tents and huts.
Regavim rejected the state’s response stating that in refusing to set a timetable for the evacuation it was aiding and abetting in the creation of a Palestinian state.
“Every state has its “silver platter,” the sacrifice that makes the establishment of the state possible.
“Unfortunately, tragically, on the eve of Yom Hazikaron (Remembrance Day), when Israel remembers the sacrifice of our fallen, the silver platter that made the modern State of Israel a reality - the Israeli government has created the silver platter on which we will be handing the Palestinian Authority a state in the heartland of Israel: the illegal outpost known as Khan al Ahmar.
Dan Turner who lives in Kfar Adumim and who is part of a group Friends of the Jahalin that supports Khan al-Ahmar’s right to remain in its current location said that the state’s response was unfortunate was its decision not to engage in negotiators with the commuting to find an acceptable solution.
The community’s uncertainty about their future needs to end, he said. A plan has to e drawn up to authorize the community whose future should be dealt with in the same manner of that of the nearby Israeli communities, which were built after the Jahalin arrived here, Turner said.

There had been speculation that the initial response from the prosecutor's office would call for the community's authorization near its present location. To thwart such a possibility Finance Minister Benzalel Smotrich, who also holds a ministerial post in the Defense Ministry, insited that he be included in the discussion to draft the response as dictated by the coalition agreement. Netanyahu, therefore, held a discussion on the matter with Smotrich, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Justice Minister Yariv Levine and National Security Miniser Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday night.



Tags Israeli Arabs Arab Israeli conflict bedouin arabs Politics Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by