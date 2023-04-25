The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New home for lone IDF combat soldiers to open in Ra'anana

The house will accommodate 93 lone combat soldiers and is set to open its doors in March 2024.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 02:51
Habayit Shel Benji - a real home for lone soldiers and Guidance Center for all soldiers after their service (photo credit: Habayit Shel Benji)
Habayit Shel Benji - a real home for lone soldiers and Guidance Center for all soldiers after their service
(photo credit: Habayit Shel Benji)

Construction began last week in Ra'anana on new lone soldier housing which will provide rooms for 93 lone combat soldiers serving in the IDF. 

The new home is an expansion of the HaBayit Shel Benji initiative of the Benji Hillman Foundation. The late Maj. Hillman was a UK native who, after making aliyah and joining the IDF as a lone soldier, became company commander of the Golani Brigade’s prestigious Egoz commando unit. He was killed in 2006 in the village of Moran a-Ras at the beginning of the Second Lebanon War.

"In an effort to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for a real home for lone soldiers," said the foundation in a recent announcement, "we have decided to build a second Home." 

Maj. Hillman's loved ones set up the foundation, dedicated to helping lone soldiers, in his honor in August 2006. The first "HaBayit Shel Benji" home in Ra'anana was opened in 2013 and currently houses 87 lone combat soldiers. The new one is projected to be able to house 93 combat soldiers and will be completed in March 2024. 

The second house is being built on a lot adjacent to the first. 

Lone soldiers enjoying a Rosh Hashanah party at Habayit Shel Benji (credit: Habayit Shel Benji) Lone soldiers enjoying a Rosh Hashanah party at Habayit Shel Benji (credit: Habayit Shel Benji)

"The goal of the Benji Hillman Foundation...is for every single soldier who lives in Benji's house will feel that he is in his real home. Therefore, in HaBayit Shel Benji the lone soldiers get a private room , three meals a day, food to their heart's content between meals, laundry services, and [more]. A lone soldier in HaBayit Shel Benji is never lonely because [he has] the supportive...company of soldiers There are soldiers from all over the world alongside a dedicated and warmhearted team that takes care of all the material and emotional needs of the soldiers."

Additional services provided by the Benji Hillman Foundation 

HaBayit Shel Benji also serves as a guidance center that provides educational and vocational help to more than 350 discharged lone soldiers every year. 

“It’s guidance into civilian life,” Saul Rurka, Hillman’s first cousin and founder of the home told The Jerusalem Post in 2018. The program, which helps newly released lone soldiers find a job or career, also helps find and furnish a post-army place to live, and helps veterans manage a budget, get scholarships for higher education and navigate the country’s bureaucracy. 

“Going back since we started the house, the number of people who have gone through guidance and stayed are around 90%,” he said, explaining many lone soldiers leave Israel after being discharged. 

“It’s very clear that lone soldiers are not happy with the existing solutions,” Rurka said.“This is not a good thing. We are in 2018 now. We started in 2006, and I thought that once we opened that people would see that this is what lone soldiers want and they would start building similar models,” he said. 

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags aliyah IDF Second Lebanon War raanana israel defense news lone soldier
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by