Israel Independence Day: IAF jets fly over country for its 75th birthday

The Israel Independence Day flyover will run between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will pass over dozens of cities across the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 09:07

Updated: APRIL 26, 2023 09:11
Medical staff at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center wave at an Israel Air Force flyover on Independence Day (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The annual Israel Air Force flyover for Independence Day started Wednesday morning, with jets flying across the country.

The flyover will run between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will pass over dozens of cities across the country. The route was planned so that every person in the country wouldn't have to go further than 20 minutes away to watch the planes.

Here is the schedule, as released by the IDF:

When will the flyover pass over you?

  • Jerusalem - 9:55 a.m., 2:27 p.m.
  • Tel Aviv - 9:20 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:12 a.m., 12:40 p.m.
  • Haifa - 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 9:51 a.m.
  • Ramat David Base - 9:14 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 9:35 a.m.
  • Tel Noff Base - 11:50 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:36 p.m., 12:50 p.m.
  • Hazerim Base - 11:50 a.m., 12:20 p.m.  
  • Tiberias - 9:29 a.m.
  • Ashdod - 14:49 p.m. 

This is a developing story



