Israel Independence Day: Rambam hospital gives newborns funny gift

Each Israeli newborn is given a card with funny phrases in their strollers in honor of their birthday also being Independence Day. "Are all of these fireworks for me?'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 12:23
A funny card waiting for a baby set to be born on Israeli Independence Day at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, on April 26, 2023. (photo credit: RAMBAM HEALTH CARE CAMPUS)
Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa welcomed the first children born on Israel's 75th Independence Day on Wednesday in the form of a very humorous card about this unique shared birthday.

In honor of the holiday, all newborns and their mothers are given a special card in their small beds – which was also covered in flags and blue-and-white colors – with a number of funny phrases.

"I was just born and am already a citizen!" one reads. "Are all of these fireworks for me?" reads another. 

"It's the birthday for the country and the birthday for some of the sweetest Israeli babies born in Rambam," the hospital said. 

"It's a day of joy and celebration."

The changing dates of Israeli Independence Day

The date of Israel's Independence Day changes every year because it is tied to the Hebrew lunar calendar, celebrated annually on the fifth day of the month of Iyar.

As such, while these babies might be born on the same day as Independence Day this year, the Gregorian calendar dates won't line up again for several more years.



