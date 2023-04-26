Number of diplomatic missions in Israel on the rise

There are presently 77 foreign diplomatic missions in Israel, but it is anticipated that by the end of the year there will be 100, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday at the reception for diplomats, military attachés, leaders of religious communities and honorary consuls that is traditionally hosted by the president of the State on Israel Independence Day.

These receptions were introduced by Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, President Isaac Herzog said, adding that his predecessor had said at the time that miracles sometimes occur, but one has to work terribly hard for them.

He reminded his guests that when the State of Israel was established, there were many who believed that it would not survive.

Seventy-five years later, Israel’s democratic discourse is vibrant, and its citizens are fully engaged, Herzog said, crediting the Abraham Accords with offering a new paradigm for cooperation.

“The choice for peace is one we must make again and again,” he said. Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad seek to capitalize on Israel’s domestic disquiet, which they see as a sign of weakness, and they pose a threat not only to the Jewish state but also to the whole world, he added.

President Isaac Herzog addresses foreign diplomats on Independence Day (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Herzog urged the heads of diplomatic missions to join Israel in making the Middle East “a better, safer, kinder place.”

Israel is small but remarkable, says Cohen

Cohen also focused on Israel’s achievements, saying that while it is a small country on the world scale, it is remarkable for its capabilities and achievements.

Among those received by Herzog were messages from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote in a very long congratulatory note: “Seventy-five years ago, a dream was realized with Israel’s Independence Day. After the greatest tragedy in human history, the Jewish People could finally build a home in the Promised Land.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote of the “sound development of bilateral ties,” adding that he was ready to work together with Israel to “continue advancing the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership” for the greater benefit of the peoples in both countries.

A message of the same nature was sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wrote: “I am convinced that the further development of relations of friendship between Russia and Israel fully meets the interests of our people and goes in line with enhancing security and stability in the Middle East.”