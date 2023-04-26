Herzog greets 120 outstanding IDF soldiers in Independence Day tradition

In keeping with a long-held tradition ahead of Independence Day, President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, went out to the rear garden of the President’s Residence on Monday to meet the 120 outstanding soldiers who were rehearsing for their big day.

Since this is a landmark anniversary year of Israel’s independence, this year’s celebration and its accompanying honors at the President’s Residence will be particularly meaningful, especially as the soldiers and their families represent the full diversity of Israeli society in terms of ethnic and national backgrounds and religious affiliations, beliefs and practice.

This is particularly significant now given the issues that threaten to tear the nation asunder. Herzog told the soldiers that he and his wife wanted to tell them how much they love and respect them, and how much they value the fact that the soldiers have begun to fulfill their dreams of a promising future.

“You are the generation of Israel’s future and you carry that responsibility on your shoulders,” Herzog told them. He urged them to take care of themselves, to continue to serve the state, and to do good, as he wished them all success in their endeavors.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The official ceremony on Wednesday was televised on all major channels, beginning at 8:45 a.m. with an Israel Air Force flyover of four jets flying in formation. The pilots have also been rehearsing, which accounts for the ongoing roar that Jerusalemites have been hearing over the past day or so.

Immediately after the flyover, Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi were set to inspect the soldiers, who represent different units of the army, navy and air force, and to award a medal and a scholarship.