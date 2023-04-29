Violent weekend in Israel leaves two dead, three seriously injured

Two people were murdered and another three were seriously injured in a string of violent events across the nation over the weekend.

In Holon, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death late on Friday night. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful after he was brought to Wolfson Medical Center in critical condition.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public. He was known to the police. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of his death and the search for the suspects is ongoing.

Several hours later, early on Saturday morning, 19-year-old Mehdi Hariri from Umm el-Fahm was shot to death on Highway Six near Kalkilya.

The son of the leader of the Hariri crime syndicate, Hariri was shot by an attacker in a moving vehicle leaving him critically injured. A second man was injured and was in moderate condition.

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The two were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where Hariri was pronounced dead a short while later.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the police.

Also over the weekend, two men were shot in a violent incident near the Mar Elias Monastery in Jerusalem on Friday night.

Police arrived at the scene of a violent altercation and found the two men, both residents of the Sur Bahir neighborhood in east Jerusalem, in serious condition.

They are currently undergoing medical treatment in a Jerusalem hospital.

In Kafr Bara near Petah Tikva, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured on Friday night, and her husband is currently under arrest and is suspected of attacking her.

The woman was found in serious condition with a head injury and was taken to Rabin Medical Center.

The grave nature of the crime combined with pending findings of a preliminary investigation, the police will consider requesting on Sunday that his detention be extended.