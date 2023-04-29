The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Violent weekend in Israel leaves two dead, three seriously injured

Several incidents of violent crime over the last 48 hours left two Israelis killed and another three seriously injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 22:42
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Two people were murdered and another three were seriously injured in a string of violent events across the nation over the weekend.

In Holon, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death late on Friday night. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful after he was brought to Wolfson Medical Center in critical condition.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public. He was known to the police. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of his death and the search for the suspects is ongoing.

Several hours later, early on Saturday morning, 19-year-old Mehdi Hariri from Umm el-Fahm was shot to death on Highway Six near Kalkilya.

The son of the leader of the Hariri crime syndicate, Hariri was shot by an attacker in a moving vehicle leaving him critically injured. A second man was injured and was in moderate condition.

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The two were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where Hariri was pronounced dead a short while later.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the police.

Also over the weekend, two men were shot in a violent incident near the Mar Elias Monastery in Jerusalem on Friday night.

Police arrived at the scene of a violent altercation and found the two men, both residents of the Sur Bahir neighborhood in east Jerusalem, in serious condition.

They are currently undergoing medical treatment in a Jerusalem hospital.

In Kafr Bara near Petah Tikva, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured on Friday night, and her husband is currently under arrest and is suspected of attacking her.

The woman was found in serious condition with a head injury and was taken to Rabin Medical Center.

The grave nature of the crime combined with pending findings of a preliminary investigation, the police will consider requesting on Sunday that his detention be extended.



Tags Jerusalem crime israeli organized crime stabbing Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by