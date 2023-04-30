The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Academic faculty announce warning strike in universities across Israel

The strike on Monday will be followed by similar strikes in two or three universities per day throughout the rest of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 22:44
Israelis walking in front of the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis walking in front of the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The senior academic faculty at a number of universities in Israel will strike on Monday, the academic staff's coordination committee announced on Sunday.

Classes at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, University of Haifa, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Bar Ilan University and the Weizmann Institute of Science will not be held on Monday.

The reason given for the strike is the lacking response of the Committee of University Presidents, along with the Finance Ministry and the Planning and Budgeting Committee, to demands for a salary correction. The strike on Monday will be followed by similar strikes in two or three universities per day throughout the rest of the week.

No collective agreement since 2019

"Our collective agreement ended at the end of 2019, and since then it seems that the universities and the Finance Ministry do not want to sign a new agreement. The salary of the lecturers in the senior academic staff in Israel decreased by 8.75% in the period since the end of the agreement and in the coming period, it is expected to decrease further," said Prof. Anat Zaira, the chairwoman of the academic staff's coordination committee at the universities.

"But this doesn't seem to bother the Committee of University Presidents, our employers, and the Finance Ministry. It's amazing to see that to this day, despite months of discussions and repeated requests from our side, we still have not received a clear budget framework, which is a condition and the starting point for any economic negotiations. Since the principles of the agreement of the Labor Union were published, we have been told that we will receive a similar agreement.

"However, the proposals given in three meetings that took place last month after many months of waiting and dragging their feet, are significantly lower than what the other organizations received. It's about conducting negotiations in bad faith and in an unacceptable way, in a way that brought the negotiations to a dead end," Zaira added.

Tel Aviv University (TAU) (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) Tel Aviv University (TAU) (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

"It is important to note that we are not asking for an addition to the salary base, but we only asked to update our salary in accordance with the erosion suffered by the salary, which has become even more significant in view of the increasing inflation in the economy and the economic uncertainty in this current period. We demand a clear and fair budget framework so that it will be possible to move forward with the negotiations," Zaira explained.

"We embark on a determined fight for a fair wage agreement, for the working conditions of the faculty members, for our right to be organized, for our independence as researchers, and for the independence of the entire higher education system." 



Tags Finance Ministry Hebrew University tel aviv university strike bar ilan university university
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by