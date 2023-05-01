The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem boy with dairy allergy nearly dies after eating ice cream

The Jerusalem teenager had accidentally eaten dairy ice cream, thinking it was non-dairy. WIthin minutes, he showed signs of a life-threatening allergic reaction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2023 20:35
Ice cream cone (illustrative) (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Ice cream cone (illustrative)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

A 16-year-old Jerusalem resident came close to death on Saturday after eating ice cream despite having a milk allergy.

The teenager had been spending the weekend in a town in the Shfela region, the Judean hills. While there, he ended up inadvertently eating dairy ice cream his family had bought, assuming it was non-dairy.

However, within just a few minutes, he began showing signs of a severe allergic reaction, having trouble breathing and breaking out in a rash. His entire respiratory tract was beginning to swell and the situation became life-threatening.

The epi-pen didn't stop the life-threatening allergic reaction and he was hospitalized

After an epi-pen injection didn't help, the boy was put under anesthesia by emergency responders who took him to Assuta Ashdod Hospital, where he was hooked up to a ventilator.

It took a day, but soon the patient showed enough signs of improvement that the doctors were able to take him off the ventilator.

EpiPen Generic - an epinephrine injection auto-injector, used for allergic reactions. (credit: FLICKR) EpiPen Generic - an epinephrine injection auto-injector, used for allergic reactions. (credit: FLICKR)

"Milk allergies are the most common food allergies in Israel and the Western world and most of those who suffer from it are children and teenagers."

Eliyahu Magen

"Milk allergies are the most common food allergies in Israel and the Western world and most of those who suffer from it are children and teenagers," said allergy specialist Prof. Eliyahu Magen.

He stressed the need for epi-pens to be used at the first sign of symptoms.



Tags health assuta medical centers Ice cream emergency Allergies
