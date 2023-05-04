42% of Israelis believe that the government headed by former prime minister Naftali Bennett handled terrorism from the Gaza Strip better than the current government, with only 24% saying they believe the current government is doing better, according to a new poll published by KAN news on Wednesday evening.

According to the poll, 71% of Israelis responded that they believe that the current government is not functioning well in terms of defense issues, with only 23% saying that they believe the government is functioning well.

Among respondents who voted for parties in the current coalition, 56% said that they think the current government is not functioning well in terms of defense issues.

The poll also found that 43% of Israelis believe that Israel should launch a military operation against the Gaza Strip, while 34% are against such an operation and 23% are unsure.

Five-year-old Lavi stands by a car that was damaged by a rocket, launched from Gaza, after it landed in Sderot, southern Israel, May 2, 2023. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Over 100 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel in one day

The poll comes after over 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel on Tuesday and early Wednesday after Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody after conducting an over 80 day hunger strike.

Israel countered with approximately 16 airstrikes, mostly on Hamas positions, to hold the group responsible for what occurs in Gaza.

IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said that despite an apparent ceasefire starting around 5:30 a.m. “all options are on the table” should any Palestinian group fire additional rockets at Israel.

Despite the low number of casualties on the Gaza side, Hagari denied that Israel had avoided targeting Hamas sites with personnel who were present.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.