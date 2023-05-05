The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset caucus calls to ban alleged terror-supporting human rights org

An investigation accuses the Israeli organization of support for terrorists and their families through free legal advice and assistance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2023 02:29
Israel's Knesset is seen listening to visiting US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy as it reconvenes for its summer session, on May 1, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's Knesset is seen listening to visiting US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy as it reconvenes for its summer session, on May 1, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The caucus for the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS in the Knesset called for the immediate closure and ban of "The Center for the Protection of the Individual" on Tuesday.

The caucus convened for an emergency discussion following an investigation by the right-wing group "Ad Kan" detailing the activities of "The Center for the Protection of the Individual."

The organization's founder

The investigation quotes Dalia Kirshtein, founder of the Center and its CEO for 30 years, allegedly supporting a third intifada and showing an understanding for the "elegant" murder of Jews.

In the documentation Kirshtein is seen saying: "I am not in a position to advise the Palestinians what to do. I assume they will have another intifada. I hope it happens... I can understand why in such a struggle you have to kill every now and then."

In addition, she stated that: "I would be happy to see the BDS movement grow a lot. That's why I signed the petition. I don't think Israel should be a Jewish state, it should be a state of all its citizens." Regarding Yad Vashem she added that: "I think it's a very serious research institution, but it plays a political and dirty role."

Likud MK Ariel Kallner (credit: Courtesy)Likud MK Ariel Kallner (credit: Courtesy)

Among the MKs in attendance at the meeting were the caucus chairman, Likud MK Ariel Kallner; Likud MKs Boaz Bismut, and Avihai Boaron; and Religious Zionist Party MKs Limor Son Har Melech, Zvi Sukot and Ohad Tal, among others.

The investigation alleges that the Center has become a kind of "executive arm" of the Palestinian Authority's Prisoners Office, which refers terrorists and their families to the Center immediately after carrying out attacks in order to receive legal help.

Assistance to terrorists and their families

According to Ad Kan, Kirshtein's organization doesn't shy away from directly assisting family members who explicitly support the actions of terrorists. Ad Kan for example discovered that the Center worked to prevent the demolition of a terrorist's home, even though his family members were arrested on suspicion that they knew about the terrorist's intention to carry out an attack, and his mother was convicted of failure to prevent a crime.

"There is no terrorism without a cover," MK Kallner said. "As revealed in the investigation so far, the Center for the Protection of the Individual is not a human rights organization, it is an organization that denies the existence of the State of Israel. It is difficult to finance such an organization through people who live in Israel and experience terrorism firsthand, and therefore they go to Europe, present themselves as a human rights organization, and collect money."

"The main Norwegian organization that finances the center is defined as a human rights organization, they roam freely in the State of Israel as if they are saving lives, while they actually support terrorism. This situation cannot continue, the State of Israel cannot allow it to exist as a human rights organization, or as a recognized association in Israel."



Tags Human rights Knesset bds NGO antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
4

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by