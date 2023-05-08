The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel to host 2024 EUROSAI regional audit org congress

Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman is set to become president of EUROSAI, replacing the Czech Republic's Miloslav Kala.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 8, 2023 17:02

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 17:03
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) congress will be hosted in Israel in May-June 2024, with Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman set to take over as president of the organization.

The regional body of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) will meet for the first congress in person since the coronavirus pandemic, under the theme “Sharing minds = Greater SAIs.”

Englman is preparing to become the president of the organization, replacing the Czech Republic's Miloslav Kala. The president is the head of the institution that hosts the congress, until the body's next assembly.

OECD-Israel cooperation

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will visit Israel as Englman's guest of honor at the congress, it was announced on Thursday.

"The OECD organization is creating standards considerably assisting the state audit," said Englman. "Strengthening the relationship between the State Comptroller Office and the organization's secretary-general will enable to better audit and to develop precise comparative abilities for the developed countries members of the organization."

Matanyahu Englman
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englmann attends a press conference to announce the opening of an investigationn into Israel's Mount Meron disaster, at the State Comptroller offices in Jerusalem, May 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)State Comptroller Matanyahu Englmann attends a press conference to announce the opening of an investigationn into Israel's Mount Meron disaster, at the State Comptroller offices in Jerusalem, May 3, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

In the Thursday Zoom meeting, Englman and Cormann discussed coordinating the transfer of statistical data to improve audits as part of the cooperation between Israel and the OECD.

In March, Englman hosted the 4th EUROSAI Governing Board Meeting at the technical level in Jerusalem. They discussed group projects and the next congress. 

The EUROSAI congress is held every three years. The previous congress in was initially set for 2020 in Prague but was delayed because of the pandemic.



Tags oecd conference data Matanyahu Englman
