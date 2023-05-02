The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Third of gov't offices haven't had internal audit in 6 years -comptroller

32 Israeli government offices -- 52% of all government offices -- had few or no internal audits, the state comptroller revealed.

By MICHAEL STARR, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 2, 2023 16:00

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 16:02
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Almost a third of state offices reviewed in a Tuesday State Comptroller Report have not issued internal audit reports in six years, and many other state institutions such as medical centers suffered from limited internal inquiry capabilities.

Sixty-one government offices were reviewed by the State Comptroller. Of these, 17 offices, or 28%, produced no internal audit reports from 2016-2021.

Despite these 61 ministries being allocated NIS 12.5 billion per year, 32 of these institutions -- fifty-two percent -- had few or no internal audits. The average was one report per year.

The State Comptroller report found issues in the internal auditing systems of the 22 government medical centers it reviewed as well.

Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center were found to have no internal auditor or departments.

IDF intelligence unit working on uncovering a Hamas honeypot scam. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)IDF intelligence unit working on uncovering a Hamas honeypot scam. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

All of the 13 mental health and geriatric medical centers produced less than one audit report per year on average.

The problems, according to the State Comptroller's Office, were created by conflict of interest by the auditors and lack of resources.

According to a survey issued by the State Comptroller's Office, 56% of the internal auditors felt that they were in conflict with the duty to perform audits and their desire to be promoted within the civil service.

"Internal audit departments do not operate under conditions of independence," said the report, and that there weren't efforts by the institutions to strengthen their independence.

"Resources allocated to the internal audit departments in the offices are often less than required, and in some cases the departments suffer from a severe lack of resources," said the State Comptroller.

The report suggested that the civil service check that sufficient resources were being given to auditors.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman recommended that all ministries and offices institute multi-year plans for internal audits, and single out the Justice Ministry for the need to establish an internal auditing body.

Comptroller reviewed issues concerning classified unit in IDF intelligence

Meanwhile, Englman also reviewed issues related to a classified unit within military intelligence.

The review included checking the conceptual foundations for when the unit is activated as well as how it contributes to the set mission goals of IDF intelligence, such as collecting intelligence.

In addition, the comptroller analyzed specific tools the unit uses in its operations, how it handles financing these tools and how it handles maintenance of various equipment issues.

Beyond those general statements, the rest of Englman’s report on the military intelligence unit is being kept classified with only the relevant Knesset members getting to review it.

Despite the classification, The Jerusalem Post has reported in the past about IDF intelligence‘s key roles in both analysis and intelligence collection to help achieve advance warning of attacks by Israeli enemies, its role in analyzing the behavior and goals of Israeli adversaries and its role in supporting various Israeli special forces operations.

The Post has also reported on IDF intelligences target bank unit and its cooperative work with the Mossad and the Shin Bet in areas where the various organization’s responsibilities overlap.



Tags IDF state comptroller finance intelligence investigation Comptroller Report
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by