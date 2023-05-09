There has been no accountability taken by Israel for the 20 journalists — 18 of whom were Palestinian — killed by IDF fire while covering the army’s activities over the last two decades, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists charged in a report it issued on Tuesday morning.

“Not one member of the IDF has been held accountable in the deaths of 20 journalists from Israeli military fire over the last 22 years,” charged Robert Mahoney, who directs special projects for the New York-based organization said.

It issued its report on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while reporting for the Al Jazeera network on a firefight in Jenin between the IDF and Palestinian gunmen on May 11 of last year.

Her family and the Palestinian Authority have charged that the IDF deliberately targeted her, while Israel and the US have said she may have been accidentally killed by IDF gunfire.

The CPJ said that Abu Akleh's story was not an isolated one and that it had examined the cases of 20 journalists it believes were killed by the IDF since 2001.

A PALESTINIAN MAN draws a mural of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

“The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the failure of the army’s investigative process to hold anyone responsible is not a one-off event,” Mahoney explained.

According to the CPJ, at least 13 of the reporters were clearly identified as members of the media at the time that they were killed.

It noted that Gaza was the most dangerous place for journalists to cover IDF activities, with 13 killed, while the remaining seven fatalities occurred in the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus and Jenin.

None of the journalists killed in the last 22 years were Israeli.

Israel's inquiries into the deaths are slow and not transparent and often occur only under international pressure, the CPJ said.

In the line of fire

The report charged that IDF failed to respect press insignia, distributed false information about the incidents and in some cases accused the victims of terrorism.

Among the examples, the CPJ pointed to was that of Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana who was hit by IDF fire in 2008 while wearing a flak jacket marked press and standing next to a clearly marked media vehicle.

In the case of another fatality in 2018, Gaza filmmaker Yaser Murtaja wore a helmet and a vest marked “PRESS” at the time that he was killed.

The report quoted Gaza photojournalist Yasser Qudih who was shot in the stomach, as charging that “the Israeli army was directly targeting the journalists’ locations.”

It also, however, spoke to the complexity of identifying combatants and non-combatants in the field of conflict.

In the case of Shana, then-Military Advocate General Avichai Mandelblit wrote to Reuters that the cameraman’s body armor was similar to that worn by Palestinian gunmen and that his tripod had looked like a threatening object.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in 2018 said "We have seen dozens of cases of Hamas activists [who] were disguised as medics and journalists."

The IDF said it “deplores any harm to civilians during operational activity and considers it very important to maintain the freedom of the press” and to allow journalists to carry out their work.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold placards with the pictures of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during a protest outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey May 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

It underscored that the IDF “does not conduct targeted shootings” at bystanders and that its decision to use “live fire is made after all options have been exhausted.”

Even when the fighting is intense, “the IDF attacks military targets only, and takes all possible precautions in order to reduce harm to civilians during its operational activities,” the army said.

In-depth inspection and investigation are held when “unlawful harm” is caused “to civilians, including journalists,” the army said.

“In cases where there is a reasonable suspicion of committing a criminal offense, a criminal investigation will be opened,” it added.