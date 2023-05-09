The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Otzma Yehudit ends boycott of gov't after IDF launches Gaza op.

Launching Operation Shield and Arrow meets party's demands, Otzma Yehudit minister says

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 9, 2023 09:48

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 10:10
Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security and head of the Otzma Yehudit political party gives a press statement during a party meeting in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, May 3, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security and head of the Otzma Yehudit political party gives a press statement during a party meeting in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, May 3, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Otzma Yehudit party will convene on Tuesday to decide about the continuation of its boycott of cabinet and Knesset activity, after the IDF assassinated a number of senior terrorists in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, declaring the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow, according to a report by KAN.

Party leader and National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced the boycott last week after he was not included in a security situational assessment held in the wake of dozens of rockets shot from Gaza, and in response to was he claimed was an insufficient response by the IDF to the rockets.

Ben-Gvir praises Netanyahu's Gaza initiative

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Ben-Gvir put out a statement saying he "blessed the prime minister for taking the initiative in Gaza."

"This is a good start. It is time to change the policy in Gaza," Ben-Gvir added.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, who last week set up a makeshift parliamentary office in the Gaza border town of Sderot in what he said was an act of solidarity, announced that he was returning to Jerusalem and ending his boycott on parliamentary activity.

Another Otzma Yehudit member, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, said on Army Radio that while the party had not made an official decision to end its boycott, the targeted assassinations that launched the operation met the party's demands for a more forceful military response.

Support for Gaza Op. across party lines

Party leaders across the aisle expressed their support for the operation.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman, Bezalel Smotrich, said, "The citizens of Israel are in good hands and whoever attacks us must know that they will not be spared."

"A general plan for the Gaza Strip must be adopted. Life cannot be managed from escalation to escalation over and over again."

Avigdor Liberman

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said, "The terror organizations in the [Gaza] Strip know this morning that the intelligence community and security forces follow every step they make, and settle the score with them. An aggressive Israeli response in a place and time that suits us is the way to face the terror from Gaza. We will support any operational activity intended to defend citizens of the South."

National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter, "I said last week and am saying now – our enemies made wrong assessments," adding that he hoped that the government will "continue to act with the necessary combination of determination and responsibility later on."

After expressing support for the operation Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman called on Twitter for the government to "redirect the billions of funds intended for coalition partners and cronies, and budget the plan to fortify houses and infrastructure in the South and North."

"Specifically against the backdrop of the assassination of [Palestinian Islamic] Jihad leaders, the immunity that Netanyahu gives to the leaders of Hamas is stark," Liberman added. "The Jihad is a nuisance, while Hamas is a threat. Hamas is the one shooting at us not just from the South, but also from the North. The one who directs and initiates terror acts against Jews across the country, including in Judea and Samaria, is primarily Hamas."  

"A general plan for the Gaza Strip must be adopted. Life cannot be managed from escalation to escalation over and over again," Liberman concluded.



