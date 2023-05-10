Gaza factions: We fired hundreds of rockets at Israel

A group consisting of various Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s rocket attacks against Israel.

The group, called the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions, said the rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip came in response to the Israeli assassination of three senior PIJ officials.The three – Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini and Tareq Izz al-Din, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday morning. Another 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrikes.“With the help and power of God Almighty, the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions announces the implementation of Operation Revenge of the Free, which consisted of directing a large missile strike with hundreds of missiles on the enemy’s sites, settlements and targets,” the group said in a statement hours after the first rockets were fired into Israel.The group warned that “targeting civilian homes, assaulting our people and assassinating our men and heroes is a red line that will be confronted with all force.”

Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza on May 10, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Cryptic messaging from Gaza factions, joint efforts between Hamas and PIJ

Israel, it further warned, “will pay dearly.”The group said the armed factions were “ready for all options.”

“If the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it said. “The resistance on all fronts of the homeland will remain united as a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites.”