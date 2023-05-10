The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gaza factions: We fired hundreds of rockets at Israel

Sources in the Gaza Strip said the rocket attacks were carried out in coordination between Hamas and PIJ.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 10, 2023 17:29
An Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A group consisting of various Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s rocket attacks against Israel.

The group, called the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions, said the rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip came in response to the Israeli assassination of three senior PIJ officials.
The three – Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini and Tareq Izz al-Din, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday morning. Another 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrikes.
“With the help and power of God Almighty, the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions announces the implementation of Operation Revenge of the Free, which consisted of directing a large missile strike with hundreds of missiles on the enemy’s sites, settlements and targets,” the group said in a statement hours after the first rockets were fired into Israel.
The group warned that “targeting civilian homes, assaulting our people and assassinating our men and heroes is a red line that will be confronted with all force.”

Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza on May 10, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza on May 10, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Israel, it further warned, “will pay dearly.”
The group said the armed factions were “ready for all options.”

Cryptic messaging from Gaza factions, joint efforts between Hamas and PIJ

“If the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, black days await it,” it said. “The resistance on all fronts of the homeland will remain united as a sword and a shield for our people, our land and our holy sites.”

According to the sources, Hamas did not want to claim responsibility alone for the attacks, but preferred to do so through the group representing several factions. “Hamas wants to make it appear as if the decision to fire the rockets was taken by a number of factions, and not one group,” the sources said. “But it’s worth noting that the attacks could not have taken place without a green light from the Hamas leadership.”
Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanou said the “unified strikes” against Israel were part of the response to the “massacre” perpetrated by the “Zionist occupation.” The rocket attacks, he added, also came in the framework of “defending” the Palestinian people.
Qanou warned that Israel would bear responsibility for “the consequences of expanding its aggression” against the Palestinians. Israel, he said, will continue to pay the price for its “idiocy and ongoing aggression, which will lead to an explosion.”
PIJ official Daoud Shehab hinted that his group had received permission from Hamas to fire the rockets at Israel. He said that the “agreement” among the Palestinian factions on the response to Tuesday’s Israeli airstrikes refutes the claim that Hamas does not want to be involved in the attacks on Israel. “The occupation government and its army alone bear responsibility for the escalation,” Shehab said.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets rockets fired on israel Palestinian
