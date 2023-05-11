The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Religious leaders march in the face of violence

Jewish, Christian and Muslim religious leaders held an interfaith march and called for peace, partnership and justice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 05:01
Interfaith march in Jerusalem, May 11, 2023. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Interfaith march in Jerusalem, May 11, 2023.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

While in Israel's south the violence continued to escalate, a diverse group of religious leaders showed their unity and called for an end to the violence in an interfaith march, held on Wednesday in the capital of Jerusalem.

Their message: "Israel has embarked on another round of futile violence - our mission: we must put aside hatred, and work together for a future of peace, partnership and justice."

Jewish, Christian and Muslim religious leaders

The group included dozens of Jewish, Christian and Muslim religious leaders all promoting peace, equality and justice while marching in unison, starting from Zion square in downtown Jerusalem.

At the end of the march, participants gathered for a prayer and singing circle outside of Jaffa Gate at Jerusalem's Old City.

"Precisely in tense and difficult times like these, our march together - Jews, Muslims and Christians - in favor of peace and equality, reminds us that it can be different here," said CEO of Rabbinic Voice for Human Rights, Avi Dabush, one of the organizers. "We will not give in to attempts to divide our people, and we will not allow religion to be used as a tool for hatred, division and incitement. In the face of a fanatical leadership that leads to violence, we seek to draw inspiration for courageous religious leadership."

Participants at the interfaith march in Jerusalem, May 11, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)Participants at the interfaith march in Jerusalem, May 11, 2023. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

Dozens of peace and interfaith dialogue organizations participated in the march, including: Rabbinic Voice for Human Rights, the Israeli Rabbinate Network, the Reform Movement in Israel, the Scottish Church, Churches for Peace in the Middle East, the Ahmadiyya Islamic Community, the Interfaith Encounter Association, Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, Interfaith Initiative in the Negev, the Interfaith Group in the Galilee, Midrash Hanaton, the Traditional Movement in Israel and the Swedish Theological Institute.

It also was held on the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Hashel and inspired by the protest marches from Selma to Montgomery led by Martin Luther King, in which Hashel himself participated.

Rabbi Art Green and Sheikh Amir Mahmoud Sharif Odeh were among the prominent leaders in the march.



