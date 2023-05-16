The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Cohn Program for Israeli-Arab Inclusion in the Humanities at Tel Aviv University is inaugurated

The new program aims to centralize and expand the existing efforts to attract Arab students to enroll in the Humanities at TAU.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 18:45
Left to right: Prof Neta Ziv, Dan Cohn, Prof Ariel Porat & Prof Gali Cinamon (photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
Left to right: Prof Neta Ziv, Dan Cohn, Prof Ariel Porat & Prof Gali Cinamon
(photo credit: CHEN GALILI)

The Cohn family, in collaboration with the Lester and Sally Entin Faculty of Humanities and Commission for Equity, Diversity and Community at Tel Aviv University, is inaugurating the Cohn Program for Israeli-Arab inclusion in the Humanities. The Cohn family has supported the Cohn Institute for the History and Philosophy of Science and Ideas along with individual departments in the Humanities at TAU for decades. The current program aims to centralize and expand the existing efforts to attract Arab students to enroll in the Humanities at TAU.

As part of the 2023 Board of Governors meeting at TAU, Dan Cohn, the Entin Faculty of Humanities and the Commission for Equity, Diversity and Community are holding a study tour in Lod, a mixed Jewish-Arab town. The tour will focus on the Lowy International School’s Gap Year Program and the archeological excavations in Lod, which will be presented by Prof. Yuval Gadot, Head of TAU’s Jacob M. Alkow Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures.

Prof. Neta Ziv, TAU Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Community: “Tel Aviv University sees great importance in promoting equity and diversity on its campus. I would like to thank the Cohn family for their generous gift and the decision to centralize the efforts to promote equity in the Humanities under a unified program. I believe that such a program can help to increase the opportunities for Arab students in Humanities.”

Dan Cohn: “My family has supported the study of the Humanities at TAU for almost half a century. While STEM subjects have attracted substantial support from funders, it has been more difficult to attract that funding in the Humanities. In addition, Arab students have, for a number of reasons—language, role models and critical mass—gravitated to the STEM world. For some time, in initiatives sponsored in specific departments at TAU, efforts have been made to attract Arab students to study Humanities at TAU, to help fill certain gaps in their educational background (e.g., Hebrew), facilitate the creation of a sense of community and open opportunities for graduate fellowships. With the arrival of President Porat and others, the opportunity has been presented to centralize and expand these efforts under the direction of the President and the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Community. By providing this opportunity at TAU, my family can contribute to increasing equity in Israeli society.”



