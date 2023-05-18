Flag march sees river of blue and white celebrations through Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Flag March began with a mighty stream of people surging down Bezalel street on Thursday afternoon.

The steady flow of people were mostly clad in blue and white, waving matching Israeli flags.

Many of the participants were young -- It seemed as if every school, seminary, yeshiva and youth group had opened their floodgates and poured their children out onto the streets of the capital city. The air was swirling with the bottomless excitement of youth.

A gaggle of girls said that it was "wonderful that Israel is ours and we can celebrate it," among other rapid fire comments made at the same time.

Israelis gather by the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old city as they mark Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem May 18, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Stages with live music were located along the parade route. As the march passed, the street came alive -- Waves of people jumping and bobbing in unison.

"Am Yisrael Chai," they sang.

The ripples of revelry spread along the length of the street as celebrants danced to the music.

Hasya had made Aliyah from Toronto almost five years ago -- this was her first Flag March. She had always wanted to attend, but work had prevented her. This was a happy accident, she got swept up by the march on her way home.

"It's so beautiful to see everyone so happy, it's such a wonderful environment, there's just so many young people."

While the march continued down the channel of King George street, many would linger to enjoy the music. Street vendors and stalls baited the schools of people with overpriced bottles of water and bags of popcorn. The march overflowed into parks, which became momentary harbors of refuge for families with small children who had been agitated by all the noise.

Former MK Yehudah Glick said that the holiday was not just about love for Jerusalem, but the essence at the heart of the holy city, Zion and the site of the temple.

"Our mission is to make Zion a house of prayers of all the nations of the world," said Glick.

After Israeli flags, the most popular were the yellow and white Third Temple Institute flags. Some youth groups and yeshivas carried banners and wore shirts depicting the Jewish temples. Also popular were Chabad's yellow flags emblazoned with "Messiah" in Hebrew.

Just over 55 years ago the city was divided

One youth group member said that Jerusalem Day was important to remember that just over 55 years ago the city was divided, and now they could walk through the city.

When asked about the security situation, he said that they came from the Samaria region -- terrorist attacks may happen, but the security forces and police were doing their best.

All along the march route, the police were positioned, watchful. They set up metal levees and blocked off streets with trucks to guide the babble of marchers down toward the Old City.

As with the background context of the security situation and threats against the march, politics was present as well.

Politicians made speeches on the podiums, some making explicit calls of support for the right-wing and the passing of a judicial reform.

"Why isn't there a Yemeni judge on the High Court of Justice," read one man's sign and t-shirt.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made an appearance. Ben-Gvir was flanked by security personnel who attempted to part the crowd, but the politician was mobbed by cheering supporters anyway.

While the tone of the parade was jovial, the pollutant of extremism was present.

A handful of black and yellow Lehava flags stood out against the sea of blue and white. A few Kahanist flags could also be spotted, and at least one man wore a La Familia shirt.

One booth advocated for the release of Amiram Ben Uliel, who had been convicted of the Duma Arson that killed a Palestinian baby and his parents. The booth managers said that Ben Uliel had been wrongly convicted after he had been tortured by the Shin Bet.

These people too were in the crowd of thousands. The river of celebration rolled up and down the hills and into the Old City.

The good and the bad, these were the people of Israel -- but the blue and white drowned out all the other colors.

One woman, Chaya, explained why she attended and was enjoying the march.

"You see the flags, you see the smiles on people, and that's important," she said. "It's the people that make the city."